ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had been made by a Robinson High School student who had written their threat on the wall of one of the bathrooms.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO