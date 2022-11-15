Read full article on original website
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond...
Robinson High School threat leads to investigation
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A threat written on a bathroom wall led to an investigation by police and school officials in Robinson, Illinois Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of the threat Tuesday. An investigation found that the “ambiguous threat” had been made by a Robinson High School student who had written their threat on the wall of one of the bathrooms.
Vigil held for two lives lost during Brazil fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community comes together to pay its respects after a tragedy. Wednesday night a trailer fire took the lives of two young children in Clay County. A vigil was held at the residence on West State Road in Brazil. Dozens of people from the neighborhood...
One Vigo School Board election result challenged in court
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A petition challenging one of the Vigo County School Board races has been filed in Vigo County Court. According to court documents, Carey Labella has filed a petition to contest the election in her race against Eric Graves, who won the District 1 seat. In her petition, Labella claims that Graves filed for his candidacy while residing outside District 1.
Haworth to take new position in Allen County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rob Haworth, VCSC School Board superintendent, is set to retire from his current position at the beginning of 2023 and take a new position as United Way’s CEO and President in Allen County. While Haworth has a history of working in education, after...
“Cheers to Charity” bourbon and wine tasting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities invites you to its “Cheers for Charity” on Saturday, November 19, at Rose-Hulman. The wine and bourbon tasting event pairs each wine and bourbon selection with a hand-crafted appetizer or dessert. “Cheers for Charity” is from 7 p.m....
