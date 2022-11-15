Read full article on original website
What you need to know about college football's Top 25 games for Week 12
College football’s biggest teams continue their 2022 seasons during Saturday's Week 12 action. Here's a rundown of the day. Briefly: Kenny McIntosh rushed for a career-best 143 yards, including a crucial 9-yard score late in the third quarter, and top-ranked Georgia withstood Kentucky’s fourth-quarter rally. The Bulldogs clinched the Eastern Division title last week and sought another perfect finish in league play. They succeeded but not without difficulty, settling for three Jack Podlesny field goals before McIntosh’s TD provided a needed cushion.
Baylor vs UCLA odds, picks and predictions
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (3-1) take on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins (3-1) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Baylor vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
VIDEO: South Carolina storms field after Tennessee win
Watch as Gamecock fans stormed the field after South Carolina’s huge win 63-38 over Tennessee on Saturday during week 12 of college football action. • Subscribe to Gamecock Central until the 2023 football season for only $10!. • Become a Garnet Trust member: Support and connect with USC student-athletes.
Wolverine Watch: U-M survives, but with a scare
Michigan survived it all — The Big House icebox, fierce winds, a crushing injury and the Wolverines’ first fourth-quarter deficit of the season. Grad placekicker Jake Moody’s 35-yard field goal with 9 seconds remaining — the first game-winner of his career — iced a gut-wrenching 19-17 win over Illinois. With it, Moody saved all of Michigan’s biggest goals — at least for another week.
What they're saying after Michigan's win over Illinois, the OSU game, CFP and more
Michigan football stayed undefeated at 11-0 with a 19-17 close-call victory over Illinois on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, setting the table for another epic showdown with Ohio State. Both teams stayed undefeated through 11 weeks and chaos around them in the College Football Playoff picture has opened the door for each to still make the playoff.
NFL hot seat 2022: Eight head coaches who could be in jeopardy over next two months
The NFL's 2022 regular season is barely half over and already two coaches have been dismissed, Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, the carnage almost certainly won't end there, recent history suggesting there will be a half-dozen openings or more by the middle of January. (Ten HC jobs changed hands last offseason, though not all of them were created by a firing. Of the league's 32 clubs, 24 have switched head coaches at least once since the 2018 offseason.)
Feelin' blessed: Which offseason move has paid off the most for its respective NFL team?
With Week 11 underway, there is more than enough of a sample size to reflect on the past offseason and whether a team's new additions have paid off. Every team makes moves – whether that's within the front office, coaching staff or on the player side – but not every one ends up being beneficial. But because Thanksgiving is less than a week away, let's discuss the positive side of this equation.
