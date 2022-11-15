The NFL's 2022 regular season is barely half over and already two coaches have been dismissed, Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts. Of course, the carnage almost certainly won't end there, recent history suggesting there will be a half-dozen openings or more by the middle of January. (Ten HC jobs changed hands last offseason, though not all of them were created by a firing. Of the league's 32 clubs, 24 have switched head coaches at least once since the 2018 offseason.)

2 DAYS AGO