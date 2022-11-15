Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up. After almost two years of dating, the celebrity couple has called it quits–at least for now. The award-winning singer and filmmaker began dating in January of 2021, when Wilde, 38, cast Styles as a lead in her thriller Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh. But according to a recent Us Weekly report, the relationship has been put on pause.

31 MINUTES AGO