CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — What looked like a week of opportunity for No. 23 Coastal Carolina quickly became one of grief and unconditional support for the Virginia football team the Chants were supposed to play on Saturday. That game was called off Wednesday as Virginia continued grieving their three football players killed last Sunday night by a former member of the Cavaliers. “We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “But it is a game.” Chadwell has known Virginia coach Tony Elliott for years and told him earlier this week Coastal Carolina was 100 % behind any decision by the Cavaliers.

CONWAY, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO