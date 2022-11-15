ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

No. 23 Chants turn excitement into support for grieving UVA

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — What looked like a week of opportunity for No. 23 Coastal Carolina quickly became one of grief and unconditional support for the Virginia football team the Chants were supposed to play on Saturday. That game was called off Wednesday as Virginia continued grieving their three football players killed last Sunday night by a former member of the Cavaliers. “We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “But it is a game.” Chadwell has known Virginia coach Tony Elliott for years and told him earlier this week Coastal Carolina was 100 % behind any decision by the Cavaliers.
CONWAY, SC
Franklin News Post

Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

UVA cancels Saturday football game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina. The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team - D’Sean Perry, Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting on Sunday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Collegiate Times

Hokies outmatch William and Mary on Banner Reveal Night

On a night that saw Virginia Tech (3-0) reveal their 2022 ACC Championship banner in the rafters of Cassell Coliseum, the Hokies played in a manner that made it clear they’re eager to earn another one. Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla scored a combined 44 points – 22 points...
BLACKSBURG, VA
shoredailynews.com

Duke scores 24 unanswered to defeat Hokies

Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon. Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon Calhoun was Leonard’s favorite target, as he hauled in five catches for 94 yards for the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 ACC).
DURHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy