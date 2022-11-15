Read full article on original website
No. 23 Chants turn excitement into support for grieving UVA
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — What looked like a week of opportunity for No. 23 Coastal Carolina quickly became one of grief and unconditional support for the Virginia football team the Chants were supposed to play on Saturday. That game was called off Wednesday as Virginia continued grieving their three football players killed last Sunday night by a former member of the Cavaliers. “We play a great game,” Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell said Wednesday. “But it is a game.” Chadwell has known Virginia coach Tony Elliott for years and told him earlier this week Coastal Carolina was 100 % behind any decision by the Cavaliers.
sportstalksc.com
Chadwell: “We’re 100% behind their decision not to play the game” (AUDIO) #CCU
Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell says trying to prepare for this week’s game against Virginia was extremely difficult in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting on the UVA campus that claimed the lives of three current football players. “Were we locked in during practice? No, we...
Franklin News Post
Virginia cancels final home football game against Coastal Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia won’t play its final home football game Saturday against Coastal Carolina, canceling the event following the shooting deaths of three players on Sunday. There is no decision yet about the Cavaliers game at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 in the season finale. During a...
Virginia women's basketball team will compete to honor Davis, Chandler and Perry
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia women's basketball team met as a team on Monday afternoon and evening and UVA head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton had one clear message for her team. "I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this...
NBC12
UVA cancels Saturday football game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia has canceled Saturday’s football game against Coastal Carolina. The announcement comes three days after three members of the football team - D’Sean Perry, Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler - were killed in a shooting on Sunday.
Virginia Cancels Football Game in Wake of Shooting
The decision comes after three Cavaliers players were killed on campus Sunday night.
ODU coach who graduated from UVA gets emotional at basketball game
"We can't keep having our young people especially being killed, being executed," Jones plead. "I'm not offering up solutions, I'm not pretending I know all the answers. But we've got to do better."
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
Collegiate Times
Hokies outmatch William and Mary on Banner Reveal Night
On a night that saw Virginia Tech (3-0) reveal their 2022 ACC Championship banner in the rafters of Cassell Coliseum, the Hokies played in a manner that made it clear they’re eager to earn another one. Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla scored a combined 44 points – 22 points...
shoredailynews.com
Duke scores 24 unanswered to defeat Hokies
Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon. Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon Calhoun was Leonard’s favorite target, as he hauled in five catches for 94 yards for the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 ACC).
He's covered UVA sports for a decade. After shooting, he spoke about healing.
For Lawrence Jonhson, covering UVA Cavaliers sports has been a passion he's made a part of his life for the past decade.
Virginia Cancels Basketball Game vs. Northern Iowa in Wake of Shooting
Monday's UVA men's basketball game against Northern Iowa has been canceled following the fatal shooting that occurred at UVA on Sunday night
U.Va. Athletics hold news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting
Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip. The suspect, a former member of the team by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones, was arrested in Henrico County the next day.
Coach: Virginia football players killed in campus shooting 'were all good kids'
Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids."
WJLA
PHOTOS | Growing memorial at UVA football stadium
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The University of Virginia community came together in a show of strength. Thousands of people showed up for a vigil held on campus Monday night to recognize three student-athletes killed.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
VCU increases campus police presence following deadly UVA shooting
VCU has increased police patrols on its Richmond campus following a deadly shooting at UVA in Charlottesville. The college campuses are approximately 70 miles from each other.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
