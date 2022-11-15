Read full article on original website
Chilling New Details Emerge In Triple Murder Of UVA Football Players
Chilling new details have emerged in the killings of three University of Virginia football players.
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins removed from ventilator; 'devastated' by teammates' deaths
University of Virginia RB Mike Hollins has been removed from a ventilator after he was wounded in a school shooting that left three dead.
thesource.com
Alleged UVA Shooter’s Father Says His Son ‘Had Some Problems’ at School Prior Shooting
The father of the suspected University of Virginia shooter, Christopher Jones Jr., is speaking out. In an interview with NBC12, Christopher Jones Sr. stated his son was having issues at school. During the news segment, Jones Sr. said he had recently seen his son and stated he was acting normal...
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
Friends, loved ones of UVA shooting suspect said he had been bullied
Brandi Porter, a friend of Jones that he confided in said the problem among his peers started after he was taken off the football team.
Virginia student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
Bryan Silva Linked to UVA Shooting After Charlottesville Rapper's Threats
The Charlottesville-based rapper worried many people with his seemingly threatening behavior toward the University of Virginia amid the shooting.
TODAY.com
Father of UVa shooting suspect says son told him people were ‘picking on him,’ seemed ‘paranoid’
The father of the student suspect arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players said he’s in shock by the violence and that his son recently told him some people were “picking on him.”. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was arrested...
KWTX
Suspect in UVA shooting was on the bus with victims returning from a Washington DC trip, school spokesperson says
The suspected gunman in the University of Virginia shooting was on a class field trip with the victims before the shooting occurred, a UVA spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus
When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
Who is Christopher Darnell Jones? University of Virginia Shooting Suspect
Students have been urged to shelter in place as authorities seek a suspect who is "armed and dangerous."
Alleged UVA gunman Christopher Darnell Jones ‘made bizarre comments and pushed victim’ moments before tragedy
The alleged gunman in Sunday’s shooting at the University of Virginia made bizarre comments before killing three students and injuring two others. Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones, who has been identified by UVA police as the suspect in the shooting, reportedly made remarks about certain students “messing” with him and pushed one of the victims, Lavel Davis Jr, when the group arrived at the Charlottesville campus from a school trip on Sunday night. “After [Mr Jones] pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’ He said something like that but it was really bizarre because they...
Virginia Shooting Victim Mike Hollins Doesn't Know 3 of His Teammates Died, His Mother Says
Hollins, a University of Virginia football player and a victim of a shooting last weekend, remains in the hospital Mike Hollins, one of the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia last weekend, remains unaware of the deaths of three of his football teammates as he recovers in a hospital, his mother says. Hollins, a running back at UVA, is still recovering after he was shot in the back on Sunday night following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Three players —...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones was on threat assessment team’s radar prior to attack
A University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three members of the football team and wounding two others had previously been on the radar of the college’s threat assessment team.Police identified the suspect in the shooting near a parking garage on the main campus on Sunday night as student and former football player Christoper Darnell Jones, 22. The suspect fled the scene, plunging the university’s residences into lockdown as students and staff were commanded by UVA Police to shelter in place and seek safety. Following a 12-hour manhunt, Mr Jones was found about 75 miles from the UVA...
Glenn Youngkin Calling UVA Shooting an 'Event' Sparks Fierce Criticism
"It was gun violence," a gun safety advocate said in response. "Glenn, call it what it is."
atozsports.com
cbs19news
More details emerge on Sunday night shooting at University of Virginia
Following Sunday night’s unthinkable tragedy at the University of Virginia, UVA officials held a news conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday morning to provide more details. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan was joined by UVA Police Chief Tim Longo, among others, to address the shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
