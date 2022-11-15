Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPFO
'Students are safe': Falmouth schools closed following threat
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Police say Falmouth High School was evacuated Friday morning following a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, officials say Falmouth schools have been closed for the day while police investigate the incident. Police are on scene and working with school administrators. “Students are safe, the campus...
WPFO
Standoff in Cornish ends, altercation with neighbor allegedly sparked incident
CORNISH (WGME) -- Deputies in York County say a standoff in Cornish ended Friday morning after nearly 24 hours. The York County Sheriff's Office says around 6:45 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to Spur Road for a "neighborhood disturbance." Edward Kalinoski, 66, is accused of breaking his neighbor's window using a...
WPFO
Police K-9 allegedly stabbed by Cornish standoff suspect
CORNISH (WGME) -- The Maine man involved in a nearly 24-hour standoff with authorities in Cornish reportedly stabbed a police K-9 that tried to subdue him. The York County Sheriff's Office says around 6:45 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to Spur Road for a "neighborhood disturbance." Edward Kalinoski, 66, is accused...
WPFO
Yarmouth schools closed due to online threat, police determine it was not credible
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- All schools in Yarmouth were closed Friday after an online threat was made. According to a post on the school's website, they got a report of an online threat made against the district's schools. As the investigation progressed, police believed there was also a potential threat to...
WPFO
'Controlled chaos:' Sanford dispatcher describes moments after hoax shooting call
SANFORD (WGME) – When someone called 911 claiming there was an active shooter inside the Sanford High School Tuesday, dispatchers were the first to spring into action. The dispatcher says out of the thousands of calls he's taken over the years, this was the first school shooting call. While...
WPFO
Cornish man allegedly smashed neighbor's windows with tractor before standoff
CORNISH (WGME) – Authorities are on scene of a standoff in Cornish. The York County Sheriff's Office says deputies are currently involved in a standoff with a person on Spur Road. Spur Road is closed from Joe Berry and Route 5 in Cornish. The incident started with a reported...
WPFO
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
WPFO
Biddeford police search for vehicle accused of hitting 13-year-old girl
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The Biddeford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday around 10 p.m. Police say the car hit a 13-year-old girl who was using a crosswalk on Main Street on the Biddeford side of the bridge. The girl...
WPFO
Lewiston police officers get hefty pay raise
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police officers will get a hefty pay raise. It's part of a plan to recruit and retain them. This week, the city approved a new three-year police union contract. The starting wage for an officer will increase by $4. It also adds a couple more steps...
WPFO
South Portland middle school moves to virtual learning due to threat
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mahoney Middle School in South Portland will move to virtual learning on Wednesday to give police time to investigate a social media threat made Tuesday night. The superintendent says this effects grades 6th through 8th. There is no school for 5th graders. Police say everyone is...
WPFO
4 Portland schools will learn remotely or have classes canceled due to network outage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Portland schools will learn remotely or cancel school altogether on Friday after a network outage took down communication devices. The outage hit four Portland Public Schools on Thursday, leaving their phone and intercom systems out of commission. The schools ate unable to communicate internally...
WPFO
Lewiston man found guilty of murdering mother of child
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man has been found guilty of murdering the mother of his child. The office of the Maine Attorney General says after deliberating for less than an hour, a jury found Jaquille Coleman guilty of the murder of his girlfriend, Natasha Morgan. According to police, Coleman...
WPFO
Sanford officials meet with public to discuss hoax at high school
SANFORD (WGME) – Sanford city officials addressed Tuesday morning’s hoax at the high school with the public Tuesday night. “Our community felt the fear, worry, I think powerlessness from the standpoint of what do we do? What can we do?” Sanford City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann said. It...
WPFO
New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly firing rounds into tree line along highway
NASHUA, NH (WGME) – A New Hampshire man was arrested late Monday night after the female passenger in his car called police about the man’s erratic driving, concerned for her safety. Troopers say they were unable to reach the vehicle on the highway and instead went to a...
WPFO
New firefighter class to join Portland Fire Department
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new firefighter class is about to join the Portland Fire Department. After more than two months of rigorous training, 13 firefighters graduated Thursday. Starting on Sunday they'll be on the job, staffing fire stations, fighting fires and helping people as emergency medical technicians. "I think the...
WPFO
Maine woman accused of selling marijuana and vape products to minors
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Westbrook woman has been accused of selling marijuana, marijuana edibles, and flavored vape products to minors. Police say 65-year-old Katherine Noiles turned herself into authorities on Thursday. She has been charged with aggravated trafficking schedule drugs, furnishing of tobacco products to prohibited persons, and unlawful possession schedule drugs.
WPFO
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
WPFO
Network outage forces Portland schools to go virtual, cancel classes
PORLTAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools says they are experiencing network outages affecting Portland High school, King Middle School, East End and Reiche elementary schools, as well as Portland Adult Education. According to PPS, the system was expected to be restored Thursday, however that was not the case. Consequently, Portland...
WPFO
Cheverus High School to take part in annual turkey drive for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – High school students are making a difference this holiday season. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says the "Key Club Turkey Drive" at Cheverus High School is back this year. It's expected to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the area. The...
WPFO
Paychecks for Portland school employees delayed due to payroll staff shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) – A shortage of payroll staff at Portland Public Schools has led to delayed paychecks for hourly employees. Meanwhile, school bus driver shortages could mean big changes for elementary and middle school students in the city. Portland's superintendent says the district may have to cancel some bus...
