Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A suspect is in custody following his arrest in Glenwood Thursday. The Glenwood Police Department says 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler of Glenwood was arrested for domestic abuse assault. Zeigler was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on no bond until seen by a magistrate judge.
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 39-year-old Kyle Zeigler, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Domestic Abuse Assault. No bond was set until Ziegler is seen by a Magistrate Judge.
Shen PD plans Shop with a Cop
(Shenandoah) -- For the 40th year, Shenandoah Police is coming to the aid of area children in need for some Christmas cheer. Families in Shenandoah and Essex may sign up for the police department's Shop with a Cop program until December 1. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" recently, Shenandoah Police Chaplain Jack Langley says the program entails officers shopping with children of low income families, ensuring they have a gift this Christmas.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
Police Identify Omaha Homicide Victim
Omaha Police this morning release the name of a homicide victim as the investigation continues. Officers responded to a shooting scene near 49th and Miami Streets shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found 19-year old Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Omaha Fire Department medics declared the...
Standley sentenced to prison on meth charge
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Tabitha Standley, age 34 of Nebraska City was sentenced Sept. 20 to 120 months in prison following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Standley was arrested Oct. 18, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino on an unrelated felony warrant. Officers...
Atlantic woman arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and Drug Charge to be sentenced Monday
(Atlantic) Sentencing will be held Monday for an Atlantic woman arrested in October for Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance and Involuntary Manslaughter. According to court records, the attorney for Jenny Clark entered a written arraignment and plea of guilty last week. Sentencing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21st.
Chase into Pottawattamie County helps authorities nab burglary suspect
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Another stolen gun taken off Omaha-metro area streets by Iowa deputies helped law enforcement solve a few other crimes as well. Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen weapon after chasing two people on the run from Mills County Sheriff’s deputies. It all...
Charges filed after search of Humboldt house
HUMBOLDT -- A Humboldt woman is accused of child abuse after deputies say they found illegal drugs in her house and garage. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office searched a Grand Avenue residence in Humboldt on Nov. 17 and say illegal drugs were found where they could be accessed by a minor.
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
Prosecutor: party goers attacked with shovel
AUBURN – A Nemaha County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of striking two men with a shovel at house party in Peru on April 2. Court records say witnesses told Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies that a group was asked to leave the party at a Neal Street residence, but returned prior to 3 a.m. in a gold Cadillac Escalade with brass knuckles and a shovel.
Jail house assault charged
FALLS CITY – Dawn Hasley, 42, of Falls City is charged with assaulting an inmate at the Richardson County jail on Oct. 11. Hasley is accused of grabbing a female inmate by the throat and telling her to shut up. Sarah Gerber, 26, has been transferred to jail in...
Hastings man booked for drug possession in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- A Hastings man was arrested in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Roy Thomas Barnes was arrested shortly after 1:50 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Authorities say Barnes' arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 34.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Plea entered in meth case
NEBRASKA CITY – Kenneth Pinzino, 34, of Nebraska City entered a no contest plea Monday to possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 3. Pinzino was arrested following a search of a First Corso residence, where police say they found a bag containing 28 grams of methamphetamine. Otoe County Attorney Jennifer...
Driver in fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha sentenced to prison for DUI motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver in afatal accident on Interstate 80 earlier this year was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Douglas County court. Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado will serve a minimum of 12 years to a maximum of 16 years for felony DUI motor vehicle homicide in relation to a deadly crash in January.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Derek Laclair Cotter, 33, of Shenandoah, was arrested November 8th for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contraband in a Correctional Facility. Bond was set at $6,000. Raymond Lamar Greene, 59,...
Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
(Council Bluffs) – Two suspects who were apprehended in a pursuit earlier this month have been connected to numerous burglaries in Pottawattamie and Sarpy counties. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have recovered numerous stolen items from a vehicle that was used in an attempt to flee from officers on November 7th. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly fled from a traffic stop, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 34 and Interstate 29. The vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard.
Griswold man arrested on drug charges in Adams County
(Adams Co) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Carl Daniel of Griswold following a traffic stop near the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and Highway 34 in Corning Saturday. Upon further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted. Located in the vehicle was 23 grams of Methamphetamine. Daniel was...
Investigators: Johnson County judge's signature was forged
PLATTSMOUTH – A former alternative public defender in Cass County has been charged with identity theft, forgery and theft in 2020. Court records say the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation after a court official in Johnson County noticed irregularities in filings and investigators say a Johnson County judge’s signature in a child support case has been forged.
