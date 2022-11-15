Read full article on original website
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Other Times Disney Let Down Queer Audiences
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way onto the big screen. Even though it's been a long and challenging road for the project, it's already become a massive success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to one of the biggest Marvel films ever has already accumulated more than 300 million big ones at the box office and has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, and it's easy to see why.
Collider
How Agent Ross’ ‘Wakanda Forever’ Story Improves on One of ’Black Panther’s Flaws
The first Black Panther film received nearly universal critical acclaim but one nitpick some viewers held against it was the role given to CIA agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman). Ross served as an ally to King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and the Wakandans, a role detractors felt glossed over the CIA’s ugly real-world history of oppressing African nations. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the filmmaking team behind the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, apparently took these criticisms to heart, as the new film features a stronger, more honest storyline for Ross.
Collider
It's a Shame Riri Williams Never Met Tony Stark
Editor's Note: The following contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Rookie actor Dominique Thorne is making the most of her MCU debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, more than holding her own amidst acting heavy-hitters like Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, stoking anticipation for her own solo Disney+ series, Ironheart, in late 2023. Thorne brings a lightness to the overall solemnity of the film, and her Williams is a super-intellectual young woman, albeit a little naive, that finds a peer in Wright's Shuri. The pair make for a great dynamic, two young women on a level of genius well above their peers. In fact, one could argue that the only other MCU character that comes close is the one that Riri Williams will never meet: Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. And that is a shame.
Collider
MCU: How Each of The Avengers Would Celebrate Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, everyone's making plans on how to celebrate this special day. Everyone's already aware of the holiday - it's a celebration of the previous year's harvest and an expression of gratitude for all their blessings. This holiday brings families, friends and strangers together for a day of feasting and enjoying life.
Collider
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
Collider
When Live-Action Directors Do Animation There Are Can Be Brilliant Highs, But Some Crushing Lows
Animation is a medium. It is not a genre, it’s another in an endless assortment of tools that are at the disposal of any filmmaker. But that is, unfortunately, not how the artform is often perceived by both the general public and even many directors. Animation, particularly in America, is often seen as kid’s stuff, the domain of blabbering minions and toyetic comic relief sidekicks. It’s thought of as a lesser-than artform. This stigma means there hasn’t been an avalanche of filmmakers primarily well-known for working in live-action that have crossed over into directing animated works. But as Guillermo del Toro helming Pinocchio demonstrates, it does happen and often to quite an exhilarating effect. Though, for certain directors, it can prove to be a more awkward fit.
Collider
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
Collider
How to Watch 'The Menu' Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes
Horror goes haute-cuisine in The Menu, the horror black comedy that takes “eat-the-rich” to a whole other level. The film follows a well-to-do couple who embarks on a one-of-a-kind culinary experience on a designated, and isolated, island. But an innocent night of fine wine and dining soon reveals itself to be a literal kitchen nightmare. News of The Menu initially broke out in April 2019. Back then, the main cast was already announced, with Ralph Fiennes playing the lead and Emma Stone originally set to join him. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, Stone left the project and was replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy in June 2021. Filming finally began on September 3, 2021, in Savannah, Georgia.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Pushes Disney Past $3 Billion at the 2022 Global Box Office
Buoyed by the phenomenal success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from Marvel Studios, the Walt Disney Studios has officially crossed the threshold of $3 billion at the global box office for the year 2022. This is the 14th time the company has managed to achieve or surpass this milestone, and additionally, has already surpassed last year's total gross of $2.9 billion.
Collider
James Gunn Shares 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Set Image With Kevin Bacon
James Gunn may well be leaving his Marvel days behind him in search of pastures new as he takes over the reins at DC Studios, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't have some Guardians of the Galaxy news to share with us all. And in that spirit, we've been given a special look at the man who is most likely Earth's true mightiest hero — Kevin Bacon.
Collider
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
Collider
Chris Hemsworth Feels Next 'Thor' Film May Be His Last
After over a decade of service to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the longest-serving Avenger remaining thinks it might soon be time to hang up the cape, the magic hammer and the axe forged from the heart of a dying star. Chris Hemsworth has told Vanity Fair that, after four standalone films as the God of Thunder, he might soon be calling time on his role as Thor, saying:
Collider
'Legion of Super-Heroes' Trailer Shows a New Generation Fighting for Justice
DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.
