5 Holiday Themed Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
"Mistletoe Market" and "The Season Of Lights" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Mistletoe Market. This annual event is a chance to see local arts and crafts and great food and activities for the kids and your pets. It is a weekend-long event.
texarkanafyi.com
The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
Jolly Fun Christmas Parades In And Around the Texarkana Area
Everyone loves a parade, especially a Christmas parade with all the floats and lights and of course, Santa Claus. Now is the time to start planning for several parades in our area this holiday season that will be happening in just a couple of weeks. I have put together a...
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
Enjoy This Holiday Market Saturday at Gateway Farmers Market Texarkana
It's time to get serious about getting some Christmas shopping taken care of. There is no better way to celebrate the season of shopping than by buying locally. When Is the Gateway Farmers Market Holiday Market?. Get ready for the Gateway Farmers Market and their Holiday Market this Saturday, November...
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town
Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
Love Johnny Cash? Don’t Miss This Exhibit in Texarkana For a Limited Time
Johnny Cash fans listen up! There is a very special exhibit that is showing in Texarkana. It's called '1968: A Folsom Redemption'. This is a great collection of photographs and memories of two journalists that covered behind the scenes of the concerts that Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison.
Texarkana, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Texarkana. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hermitage High School basketball team will have a game with Genoa Central High School on November 18, 2022, 14:30:00.
Pleasant Grove High School Presents Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’
It's time for Pleasant Grove High School's 2022 Fall Musical and it's a classic you don't want to miss. Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'. The musical will be performed Thursday, November 17, Friday, November 18, and Sunday, November 20 at the...
Donations Needed for Free Thanksgiving Meal at Local Shelter
The Randy Sams Outreach Shelter will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate and homeless from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thanksgiving Day in Texarkana at 402 Oak Street. However, the shelter is still in need of food donations in order to make sure that everybody...
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On
Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
Cason residents who lost home due to tornado say it’s taking longer to make repairs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It’s been two weeks since an EF-3 tornado moved through Morris County. Some people in that area say it’s taking a bit longer to recover from the damage. Residents in Cason near Daingerfield mentioned they are frustrated with how slow the repair process is. They also say they are blessed […]
Body of East Texas missing man found half a mile from where he was last seen
UPDATE – The body of an East Texas missing man was found on Wednesday. William Chad Martin, 38, of Ore City, was located in the Latch Community in Upshur County in a pasture creek bed close to North Live Oak Road, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. He was found about half a mile […]
Loaded handgun found inside student’s locked car, Hughes Springs ISD says
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A loaded handgun was found inside a locked vehicle belonging to a Hughes Springs High School student on Thursday morning. The gun was found as a result of a random search by a contracted drug dog and handler around 8:55 a.m. The dog handler and an officer “took immediate possession […]
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5
Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
Police asking for help identifying East Texas man accused of stealing from business
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement are asking people to help them identify a man accused of stealing money from a business. The Atlanta Police Department said the burglary happened in the city at the Potato Patch in the 700 block of Loop 59 on the morning of Nov. 13. Authorities also said, […]
Hope Police Need Your Help in Locating Missing Arkansas Teen
The Hope Police is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy. According to the Hope Police Facebook page, 16-year-old male teenager Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez is missing. If you know or have seen Sebastian or know of any location where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hope...
Clay Shoot Benefits Caddo Area Council This Saturday, November 12
Texarkana-area Scouts are holding a Sporting Clays Shoot this Saturday at Rocky Creek Outdoors, there's still time to get signed up or even volunteer to help. Strap on the ear and eye protection and get ready for some fun busting clays while raising money for local Scouting programs through the Caddo Area Council.
Creed Fisher Brings His Hilarious ‘Burrito Song’ To Texarkana
Take a trip back in time with the band from the "Pines Country Club" at Whiskey River Country in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend. Whiskey River...
