New Boston, TX

The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
TEXARKANA, TX
These 12 Texarkana Restaurants Are Open For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just a week away and if you want to go out for your turkey day here are 12 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open on Thanksgiving for you to enjoy. I have no idea how Thanksgiving just snuck up on me. I guess with everything we are bombarded with. The holidays from Halloween right up to Christmas seem to get here in a big hurry.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana Will Love This New Frozen Custard Eatery Coming to Town

Have you noticed that big mound of dirt next to the new Panda Express on St. Michael Drive?. Well, get ready because work has already begun on the new Andy's Frozen Custard coming to Texarkana. Earlier this year a site plan application was submitted by Richard Reynolds Commercial Real Estate, development of the property has been approved by the planning and zoning commission.
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial Year Is 2023, TXK150 The Planning Is On

Some Texans might remember our States sesquicentennial celebration, it happened back in 1986. Houston threw a big-ole-party at the San Jacinto Battleground under the monument, Willie Nelson played there, Louise Mandrell, Asleep At The Wheel and more. I was there too, live broadcasting from the event at the first radio station I ever worked for. Guess what Texarkana? Your turn is in 2023, and plans are being made.
TEXARKANA, AR
38th Annual Main Street Texarkana Christmas Parade Dec. 5

Christmas time is coming to Texarkana! The 38th Annual Main Street Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, December 5, at 7 pm in historic downtown Texarkana. This year's theme is All Aboard the T-Town Express Train, a celebration of trains. There will be dozens of lighted floats, marching bands, and entertainment lining the streets for one joyous holiday celebration.
TEXARKANA, TX
