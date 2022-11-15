Read full article on original website
Related
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse offers holiday catering and group dining. 914-697-8600. Location: 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601. "Fogo de Chão is an internationally-renowned steakhouse from Brazil that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old culinary art of churrasco – roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. Please join us in our dining room, in our more casual Bar Fogo, or bring the Fogo Experience to you with Fogo To-Go or Catering. Visit our website to make a reservation or place an order."
News 12
New Rochelle High School alum remembered as 'huge part' of community
A beloved member of the New Rochelle High School class of 2020 was laid to rest Friday. Aaron Xavier Davis is described by the school district as being "a huge part of the theater community and beloved by students and teachers alike." He passed away on Nov. 9. Services were...
Comments / 0