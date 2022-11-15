ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

10-year-old achieves hunting ‘grand slam’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
DEER ISLE, Maine — At only 10 years old, a boy in Maine completed a “Maine Big Game Grand Slam,” achieving a feat that eludes many adults.

Entrance into the Maine Sportsman “Maine Grand Slam Club” requires killing a turkey, bear, moose and deer in Maine in the same calendar year. This year, Alex Larrabee secured bragging rights by successfully doing all of that at just 10 years old, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Alex harvested the turkey in the spring, and killed a 138-pound bear on Youth Bear Day, the Bangor Daily News reported. On Youth Deer Day, Alex bagged a 115-pound seven-point buck with a crossbow. He completed the grand slam on Nov. 9, when he shot a 670-pound moose.

“Not a lot of people get to do it,” Alex told WABI. “I’m lucky to be able to. I get to hang out with my dad and look at a lot of animals.”

The young hunter is already a seasoned pro, having started young. He shot his first deer at age 4, his parents told WABI.

While this was Alex’s first grand slam, he previously registered a “triple play” three times, the Bangor Daily News reported. A triple play requires killing a deer, a turkey and a bear.

Alex told WABI that he wants to hunt for moose and mule deer next, so as to add larger antler racks to his collection.

