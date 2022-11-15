Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 18, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise entitled "Blowtorch Beginnings" was sent to us by Shaun LaFace in Buffalo, Wyoming. Shaun writes: "Very unique and unusual sunrise!".
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Is Tougher Than Shitium, According To These Periodic Tables
Mike Jones is a Fremont County Commissioner who leads a double life. Besides being a politician, he is a creative and inventive guy. Last year in his spare time, he invented a T-shirt all about Wyoming, based on the Periodic Tables
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
There's no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. "It's not that we don't love the state, I know the state doesn't love us," said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
cowboystatedaily.com
Drinking Wyoming: A Pre-Thanksgiving Yeast Feast With The Folks At Jackson Hole Still Works
Walking into Jackson Hole Still Works, a peculiar smell wafts into my nose. It smelld almost like a stew, but not quite. I couldn't put my finger on it. Many breweries and distilleries offer food, games and other distractions, but...
oilcity.news
As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund
CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lack Of Affordable Housing In Wyoming Is Killing Employers’ Ability To Hire
Four teachers who had signed on to work for a school district in Wyoming backed out of their contracts when they couldn't find housing. The example, presented by state Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, during the second day of the Governor's...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you're lucky enough to get a...
3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Number One For Business Start-Ups But Labor Shortages Are Severe
The hairy, 400-pound gorillas in the room Wednesday at the Governor's Business Forum in Laramie were inflation and a 3-to-1 ratio of available jobs to workers in Wyoming. "There's a word for the economics we've been living through today, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it's possible the state will plug the last of those.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
Liz Lynch thought she'd lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). "Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Scrabble Group Not Pleased With Some Changes To Official Scrabble Dictionary
Here's the sitch: Some serious Wyoming board gamers are a little hangry over the latest embiggening of The Official Scrabble Dictionary. Wednesday's announcement that the Bible for players of the popular word tile game Scrabble has increased by about 500...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection
Wyoming Republican Party leadership on Thursday denounced U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis' vote to hear a bill codifying same-sex marriage access nationwide. "Yesterday's vote on the 'Respect for Marriage Act' sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye," wrote the state...
cowboystatedaily.com
Horse Group Says Wild Horses Aren’t The Problem, It’s Cattle That’s Destroying The Land
Wild horse management in Wyoming will remain business as usual for now, with mustang roundups being the primary means of controlling the horses' numbers on rangelands and Native American reservations, say Wyoming lawmakers. However, it is cattle, not mustangs, that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Better Mental Health System Could Save More Wyoming Lives
Brad and Jan Cundy lost their son 11 years ago. The parents are painfully aware that Wyoming is ranked No. 1 in the nation per capita for suicide. For them, that's not just cold statistic. It's an all-too-close-to-home reality tied to someone personal and dear, someone who they have forever lost.
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
I-80 Stays Open Through Snowstorm – Wyoming Drivers SHOCKED!
Everyone in Wyoming had plenty of warning that cold weather and a good amount of snow had been sent from Canada. Not a problem for the folks in Wyoming. They just know they won't be able to use Interstate 80 for a couple of days. That's what always happens when...
county17.com
2023 ‘Wyoming Wildlife’ calendar featuring contest-winning photos released
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 "Wyoming Wildlife" magazine calendar has been released, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday. The calendar features photographs captured by Wyoming residents and visitors selected from submissions to the 2022 "Wyoming Wildlife" calendar contest, Game and Fish said. "The...
county17.com
Campbell County school board authorizes lawsuit against State of Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion tonight to take legal action against the State of Wyoming. Board Chair Anne Ochs addressed the public for about 6 minutes after a closed executive session meeting Nov. 15. Ochs said the board has been...
