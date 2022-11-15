ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, November 18, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise entitled “Blowtorch Beginnings” was sent to us by Shaun LaFace in Buffalo, Wyoming. Shaun writes: “Very unique and unusual sunrise!”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund

CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming or you wish to travel there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Wyoming that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Number One For Business Start-Ups But Labor Shortages Are Severe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The hairy, 400-pound gorillas in the room Wednesday at the Governor’s Business Forum in Laramie were inflation and a 3-to-1 ratio of available jobs to workers in Wyoming. “There’s a word for the economics we’ve been living through today, and...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming GOP Not Happy With Lummis’ Support Of Gay Marriage Protection

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Republican Party leadership on Thursday denounced U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ vote to hear a bill codifying same-sex marriage access nationwide. “Yesterday’s vote on the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ sadly saw our own Senator Lummis vote aye,” wrote the state...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Better Mental Health System Could Save More Wyoming Lives

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Brad and Jan Cundy lost their son 11 years ago. The parents are painfully aware that Wyoming is ranked No. 1 in the nation per capita for suicide. For them, that’s not just cold statistic. It’s an all-too-close-to-home reality tied to someone personal and dear, someone who they have forever lost.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

2023 ‘Wyoming Wildlife’ calendar featuring contest-winning photos released

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 “Wyoming Wildlife” magazine calendar has been released, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday. The calendar features photographs captured by Wyoming residents and visitors selected from submissions to the 2022 “Wyoming Wildlife” calendar contest, Game and Fish said. “The...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy