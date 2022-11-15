ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Authorities seek information in 2013 Lehigh Acres deadly shooting

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zUpob_0jBg9xWG00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Authorities are still searching for answers after a shooting left a man dead nine years ago in Lehigh Acres.

Lee County deputies responded to the area of 25th Street SW in reference to reports of a shooting on November 1, 2013.

When they arrived, deputies found the victim, Jaabin Robinson, with apparent gunshot wounds. After lifesaving measures were attempted, Robinson was pronounced deceased on scene.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have any information on the crime to call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YerSk_0jBg9xWG00

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase

A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
NBC 2

Port Charlotte pharmacist arrested for stealing over $90K in medication

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A pharmacist in Port Charlotte was arrested for stealing more than $90,000 worth of medication from a Winn Dixie on 3280 Tamiami Trail. Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17, after surveillance footage caught him removing medication from the shelf and placing it in a plastic bag, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man found guilty of threatening someone with BB gun

A Fort Myers man was found guilty Wednesday morning of threatening another man with a BB gun. Clifton Lemanz Seawright, 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault following a two-day trial in Fort Myers. According to state attorney documents, the crime happened on Jan. 13. The victim was dropping off his child at the home of the child’s mother. Seawright was in the driveway and confronted the victim, starting an argument.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

One dead following shooting in Golden Gate

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting in Golden Gate. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident happened at approximately 3:50 PM at 4130 16th Place SW. CCSO said an investigation is underway, and the shooting was an isolated incident. CCSO...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

One dead, another injured in Palm Beach Boulevard shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting on Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers police confirmed Tuesday. The homicide occurred at 3639 Palm Beach Boulevard after 2 a.m. Sunday. “I’m surprised that it happened right here, and it shouldn’t happen,” Frank Johnston...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Golden Gate man arrested for shooting significant other

A Golden Gate man faces a manslaughter charge after deputies say he accidentally, fatally shot his significant other in bed on Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Sincere, 23, was arrested after deputies and EMS responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting around 7:40 a.m. The caller said the victim appeared dead. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, seemingly deceased, on a bedroom floor at the foot of a bed. The victim had an apparent gunshot injury and was bleeding profusely.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police net nine in illegal contractor sting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Six people have been arrested in North Port for doing unlicensed repair work in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and three more are being sought, police say. The North Port Police Department has been a member of an unlicensed contractor task force, along with the...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person shot during domestic dispute in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police are present at a home off Country Club Boulevard. According to authorities, one person was shot in the foot during a domestic dispute. WINK News saw six Cape Coral Police Department vehicles at an address on Southeast 14th Terrace. A man was handcuffed by police and had his pockets searched before being placed into the back of a police vehicle.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating homicide, person of interest sought

Fort Myers police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday. The homicide occurred at around 2 a.m. in a strip mall 3639 Palm Beach Boulevard. Police did not specify what business it happened in, but the strip mall is home to an ice cream shop, a convenience store and a restaurant.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy