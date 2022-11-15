Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20, various times. Fountains Winterfest is back and better than ever for its 6th annual season starting Friday, November 18! The organizers hope you will make plans to join them for a magical time creating memories that will last a lifetime! Stay tuned to their social media pages for special events happening throughout the season. They will see you on the ice!
Maury County Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving To-Go Items
If you want to take time to enjoy your Thanksgiving guests without worrying about the hassle of prepping and cooking food followed by the endless cleaning of dishes, then restaurants offering take-out Thanksgiving dinners are your best friends this holiday season. Here are some places in Maury County that will be providing Thanksgiving dinner to-go.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Toys for Tots Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-5:00pm 500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon, TN Lebanon High School Lebanon High School is having their annual Toys For Tots event hosted by Wall Street’s Finest and Darkside MC/CC. This will be a […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Ribbon Cutting: Tri Fit Murfreesboro
Tri Fit Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1507 W. College Street in Murfreesboro Tennessee. Tri Fit is a personal training company that helps people achieve the desired fitness levels and lead healthy lifestyles in Murfreesboro, TN. In addition to...
7 Downtown Dickson Stores to Shop for the Holidays
There is nothing like shopping local during the holidays, especially downtown in Dickson. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character that makes this community so special. When you buy from a local business 68% of the money you spend stays in the local economy, versus 43% if you...
wgnsradio.com
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants Expanding in Middle Tennessee
Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, the innovative pioneer of the double-drive thru, known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced it has signed three multi-unit development agreements that will bring 40 new restaurants to California, Tennessee and Maryland. With these deals, the company has now signed 32 agreements in 2022 representing a total of 72 new restaurant units, as new and existing franchisees nationwide take advantage of the brands’ attractive business model and multi-unit growth opportunities.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
Dutch Bros eyeing new Nashville locations
A new permit noted that the coffee chain is looking to construct a new restaurant at 5431 Nolensville Pike.
‘Unprecedented’ amount of homeless, hungry Sumner Co. students receive food from Hendersonville church
An unprecedented 237 homeless and food insecure children are reported in the community.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
A new concept called Yaki House is coming to Nashville
A recently filed permit states the restaurant will be at 2422 Elliston Place. Currently, the location houses Tiff's Treats Cookie Delivery.
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
OBITUARY: Judith Ann ‘Suzy’ Brown
Judith Ann ”Suzy” Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, she was 67 years old. She was 67 years old. Born September 14, 1955, in Detroit, MI., her family migrated to Nicholasville, KY where she lived her younger years before settling in Florida in 1983.
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Child with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of 11 Middle TN police agencies
One 10-year-old battling terminal brain and spinal cancer is on a cross-country mission to make his dream of becoming a police officer come true.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Diana Van Winkle
Diana Van Winkle was raised in the Taylorsville Community of Wilson County. Her parents bought their family farm in 1951 when they relocated from Smith County. Today, Van Winkle helps others find their Wilson County homes as a Realtor with Benchmark Realty.
franklinis.com
Pot N’ Kettle Cottages – Cozy Rentals in Leiper’s Fork
Pot N’ Kettle Cottages – Cozy Rentals in Leiper’s Fork. These days, it’s hard to find places that remind us of the small towns we used to know. Fortunately, Leiper’s Fork’s premier vacation rentals, Pot N’ Kettle Cottages, are there to remind you of the good old days. With five different cottages to choose from – Tin Roof Cottage, Pickers Cottage, Coda Cottage, The Deal Cottage, and the Leiper’s Fork Inn – most of them within walking distance to the village stores and restaurants, you’ll be sure to receive the full, Southern, small-town experience.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0