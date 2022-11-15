Read full article on original website
Christina Applegate Truly Shines in ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3: ‘Better Than Ever’
It’s been more than two years since Dead to Me ended with the season 2 cliffhanger. And now, the popular series is returning for its third—and final—season on Netflix. In honor of the highly anticipated premiere, we watched the first two episodes to determine whether it’s worth your time. Keep scrolling for an honest review of Dead to Me season 3.
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
Greg Hernandez (Creative Commons) Sad news coming out of Hollywood on Monday morning with word that Leslie Jordan, the famed actor, singer and comedian, has died at 67, according to Variety.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
'Today' Show's Al Roker Hospitalized
Today show meteorologist Al Roker is in the hospital after suffering a blood clot in his leg that "sent some clots into [his] lungs." The beloved 68-year-old news anchor took to Instagram on Friday morning to give an update to fans who were wondering where he has been this week amid his absence from the Today show.
Blake Lively Gave Rare Look at Her Red Carpet Maternity Style in a Gorgeous Metallic Gown
Blake Lively has spent most of her fourth pregnancy out of the public eye, but the actress got dressed up and showed off her red carpet maternity style to support her husband Ryan Reynolds at last night's American Cinematheque Awards in Beverly Hills. Lively leaned into autumnal metallics, wearing a sleeveless, pleated print gown with turquoise earrings. Her signature long blonde hair was styled down in soft waves.
Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.
Channing Tatum Leaves Little to the Imagination in the First 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer
The first official trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum has been released, showing a steamier side of the actor. The preview starts out with Tatum’s Mike Lane and his co-star Salma Hayek at a party in Miami. Mike is a a broke bartender serving her drinks. The pair have a conversation about his career, which then leads him to show her his dance moves. “You came along and gave me this unexpected magical moment that made me remember who I really was,” she tells him. They form a relationship then embark on a new adventure in London.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Ex Jennifer Garner Seem to Have Formed a 'Very New Friendship'
This just in: Jennifer Garner and Jenny from the Block are becoming fast friends. According to US Weekly, they've been bonding as coparents since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in July. One source told the outlet, “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship.”
‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Shares Rare Intimate Photos of Her Birth Experience
It’s been nearly a month since Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their second son, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. And now, the This Is Us star is finally sharing details about her birth experience. Today, Moore shared a slideshow of intimate photos on her personal...
Jennifer Garner, 50, Just Debuted a Jaw-Dropping New Look and Fans Are Loving It
Jennifer Garner just revealed a gorgeous new look on Instagram. The 50-year-old debuted a beautiful, short haircut and fans are loving it. She shared three Virtue products she uses to style her new ‘do: the 6-In-1 Styler, Texturizing Spray, and Healing Oil. Whether Jennifer Garner is showing off an...
Simone Biles Debuts Her Gorgeous Christmas Tree on Instagram
Thanksgiving may not have passed yet, but as far as Simone Biles is concerned, the Christmas holidays are officially in full swing. The seven-time Olympic medalist got a head-start on decorating for the holidays, and she recently gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous Christmas tree. On her Instagram story, she shared a short boomerang of the Pinterest-worthy tree, featuring a variety of white ornaments and yellow lights.
What We Know About ‘White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge’s Dating History
There’s no denying that Jennifer Coolidge is one of the funniest women in Hollywood. Since the ‘90s, she’s been making us laugh with comedic roles in films like American Pie, Legally Blonde and Zoolander. Now, she’s taking the entertainment world by storm with her popular HBO series, The White Lotus. And though we’ve learned quite a bit about Tanya McQuoid's love life on the series, we want to know more about Jennifer Coolidge's dating history IRL.
Kate Beckinsale Debuts Fiery New Hairstyle on Instagram—But Is It Real?
Kate Beckinsale just took a page out of Jennifer Garner’s handbook and debuted a head-turning hairstyle ahead of the holidays. This week, the Serendipity star posted a video of her pristine new hair that’s perfect for winter. Instead of her signature brunette locks, Beckinsale was rocking a short red bob that fell just above her shoulders.
Katie Holmes Leans Into Cosy Season in Trending Clogs
We’ve seen Katie Holmes do top-to-toe Khaite leather, a mesh flapper dress, and a slinky Tom Ford take on the hooded gown trend in recent weeks. But the Dawson’s Creek alum and latter-day street style phenomenon can’t resist a cozy look when off-duty. A long-time Birkenstock fan,...
The Culpo Sisters On What It's Like Doing a Reality Show Together
Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo join Trending to talk all about their new TLC show, 'The Culpo Sisters.' The trio dishes on working with each other and what their end goal is with their reality series.
Florence Pugh's performance in The Wonder called "a triumph" as new Netflix movie debuts
The Wonder may not be the movie starring Florence Pugh that gets the most publicity this year, but it looks set to be the most critically acclaimed. Set in 19th Century Ireland, Pugh stars as Lib, an English nurse tasked with observing a young girl who – somehow, "miraculously" – hasn't eaten for months.
