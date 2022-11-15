Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
WHSV
“21st Century Policing”: Therapist to join JMU Police Department
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s Police Department (JMUPD) is adding a new member to its team who will look a bit different from a typical first responder. When Chief Anthony Matos began serving the JMU campus a little over a year ago, a top priority was developing...
WHSV
Remote Area Medical setting up pop-up clinic in Fishersville Nov. 19-20
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone in need of dental, vision, or other forms of care may want to check out this weekend’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) pop-up clinic. The free event is coming to the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville for the weekend of Saturday, November 19. “No...
WHSV
Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program. This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years....
wsvaonline.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
WHSV
Staunton-Augusta YMCA pedals for a big win
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is pedaling toward a big victory as they compete in the Y Madness Challenge as finalists for the first time. Y Madness is a nationwide competition for every YMCA with Expresso bike machines for the most miles in a 24-hour period. In this case, every Thursday.
WHSV
Valley tutors help navigate learning loss
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools around the Valley continue to navigate learning loss from the pandemic. Tutors with the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network said they can help with that. Brian Ringgold, Tutoring Coordinator, said they do see many students with learning loss. “There are still middle and high school students...
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools partner with New Creation for human trafficking education
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools is partnering with Harrisonburg non-profit New Creation to provide a curriculum on human trafficking. On Monday the Rockingham County School Board voted to adopt the use of the Prevention Project as a supplemental resource for the family life education program. “It’s an...
WHSV
19-Year-old write-in candidate becomes Timberville’s youngest town council member ever
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Timberville has elected its youngest town council member ever. 19-year-old write-in candidate Isaac Kelley learned this week that he had won the third of three open seats on the council after making a last-minute decision to run. Kelley said he went back and...
royalexaminer.com
Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
WHSV
Navigating the holidays with a loved ones with a diagnosis
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Celebrating the holidays is often a happy thing, but for people taking care of a loved one who is sick, it can bring an added layer of stress. Thanksgiving can be a stressful time for the caregiver and the person with a diagnosis. For people with a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association has advice.
WHSV
GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department recognizes Crash Responder Safety Week 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Nov. 14-18 is recognized as Crash Responder Safety Week. This is a time for first responders and officials to raise awareness about how to approach people responding to emergency scenes. “If you see an emergency scene instead of getting frustrated, think about the people on the scene,...
WHSV
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In July of 2022, eastern Kentucky was hit with a tragic flood leaving many homeless and without food. Five months later, some people are still struggling to eat and rebuild their homes. With the help of the community, Rockingham Cooperative was able to gather $80,990 worth...
WHSV
WHSV unveils new studio
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After many weeks of hard work, the brand new WHSV studio has made its debut. The first show from the studio aired during the noon broadcast on Nov. 17.
WDBJ7.com
Search continues in James River for missing man
GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
WHSV
Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two decades, the UVA football team has become a huge part of one Valley family’s lives. Lucas Bolen was born with cerebral palsy and his sister said he had complications with a cyst in his brain. In the early 2000′s he got...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WHSV
UVA releases details for Saturday memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.virginia.edu.
Comments / 0