Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Harrisonburg receives grant to host summer concert series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg is now a “Levitt Amp Community” after being one of 15 locations to receive a grant from the Levitt Foundation’s Amp Your City program. This grant will provide $30,000 per year that will need to be matched for the next three years....
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

New life for Wetsel Seed Complex

Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton-Augusta YMCA pedals for a big win

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton-Augusta YMCA is pedaling toward a big victory as they compete in the Y Madness Challenge as finalists for the first time. Y Madness is a nationwide competition for every YMCA with Expresso bike machines for the most miles in a 24-hour period. In this case, every Thursday.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Valley tutors help navigate learning loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Schools around the Valley continue to navigate learning loss from the pandemic. Tutors with the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro (SAW) Tutoring Network said they can help with that. Brian Ringgold, Tutoring Coordinator, said they do see many students with learning loss. “There are still middle and high school students...
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022

The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Navigating the holidays with a loved ones with a diagnosis

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Celebrating the holidays is often a happy thing, but for people taking care of a loved one who is sick, it can bring an added layer of stress. Thanksgiving can be a stressful time for the caregiver and the person with a diagnosis. For people with a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association has advice.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

GIANT company donates 13 thousand turkeys and chickens for Thanksgiving

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - GIANT, the parent company of Martin’s Grocery made a record donation of 13 thousand turkeys and chickens to its partners and regional food banks, including 1,000 turkeys donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. While food banks send mounds of canned and boxed goods, Martin’s wants to make sure protein is also part of the delivery.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

WHSV unveils new studio

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After many weeks of hard work, the brand new WHSV studio has made its debut. The first show from the studio aired during the noon broadcast on Nov. 17.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search continues in James River for missing man

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A search continues for a missing Rockbridge County man. Virginia Conservation Police are still searching the James River for the 61-year-old man, whose name hasn’t been released. The Department of Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division got a call November 12 about a boat on the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Valley family creates card drive for recovering UVA victims

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last two decades, the UVA football team has become a huge part of one Valley family’s lives. Lucas Bolen was born with cerebral palsy and his sister said he had complications with a cyst in his brain. In the early 2000′s he got...
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

UVA releases details for Saturday memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A formal memorial service to honor the lives of Lavel Davis, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry is planned for this Saturday, Nov. 19, at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.virginia.edu.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

