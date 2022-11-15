ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad's international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.

In January, six rockets struck Baghdad's international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

