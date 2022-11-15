ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

wsgw.com

Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges

A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case

FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Bay County Police Agencies Giving to Families in Need for Christmas

Families in need in the Bay City area will get their Christmas wishes filled this year with a little help from police agencies. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Township Police and Essexville Public Safety for its annual Presents & Patrol Cars Event. Officers will be filling patrol vehicles to give to families in need. Community memebers are asked to donate new unwraped toys, clothing for children and adults, household products, and hygiene items at police agencies.
BAY CITY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage

State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
CLIO, MI
WNEM

Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving

A Midland police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on drunk driving charges on November 30. Police say Officer Jason Gatrell was intoxicated the night of October 2 when he was driving in the area of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland County, crashing his vehicle into a wooded area. Gatrell was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. State police conducting an investigation into the crash say Gatrell’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Michigan.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses

The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
