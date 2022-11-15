Read full article on original website
Tuscola County Kidnapping Leads to Felony Charges
A 31-year-old from Clio faces several charges in connection with an assault and unlawful imprisonment in Tuscola County. Joseph P. Blasdell was arrested on November 5 when Michigan State Police were called to a home in Arbela Township for a domestic violence/hostage complaint. Police say the caller reported the suspect had a gun and threatened to kill two women in the home and anyone who responded to the call.
Defendant resentenced in fatal Flint home invasion case
FLINT, MI – Despite an appeal to the Michigan Court of Appeals, a 25-year-old Flint man serving multiple prison sentences at the St. Louis Correctional Facility officially learned Friday that he likely won’t be getting out of prison any time soon. Zicary Lamar Carpenter, one of five men...
Saginaw man gets prison time for robbing man, 74, with boxcutter
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for breaking into an elderly man’s home and robbing him with a boxcutter. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Nov. 10 sentenced 43-year-old Michael A. Knights to 80 months to 30 years in prison. Jackson gave Knights credit for 469 days already served.
Clio man charged with holding women captive, threatening to kill them
ARBELA TWP, MI — A Clio man is facing several felonies after allegedly holding two women captive and threatening to kill them. About 10 p.m. on Nov. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a residence within the Baker Subdivision in Tuscola County’s Arbela Township for a hostage complaint.
Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting child he met through Snapchat; other victims possible
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – Michigan authorities said an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden Police Chief Scott Sutter said...
Clio man accused of kidnapping, assaulting women in Tuscola County
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clio man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting two women in a residence in Tuscola County earlier this month. Michigan State Police reported on Thursday that 31-year-old Joseph P. Blasdell is facing 15 charges after the incident in the Baker Subdivision around 10 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Bay County Police Agencies Giving to Families in Need for Christmas
Families in need in the Bay City area will get their Christmas wishes filled this year with a little help from police agencies. The Bay City Department of Public Safety is teaming up with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 103, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton Township Police and Essexville Public Safety for its annual Presents & Patrol Cars Event. Officers will be filling patrol vehicles to give to families in need. Community memebers are asked to donate new unwraped toys, clothing for children and adults, household products, and hygiene items at police agencies.
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
Four Flint abortion clinic protesters sentenced to 45 days in jail
FLINT, MI – Four abortion protesters – including one who had several fetuses at the home she was staying in Washington D.C. – were sentenced Friday for their roles in a protest at a Flint abortion clinic in June 2019. Matthew Connolly, Will Goodman, Lauren Handy and...
Saginaw teen went to school, then confessed to killing stepsister while making TikTok videos
SAGINAW, MI — While police and civilians searched an East Side Saginaw neighborhood for a missing 10-year-old girl, her older stepbrother boarded a bus and went to school. Hours later, after the body of Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore was found in an overgrown lot near her stepfather’s home, her stepbrother confessed to killing her, according to police.
Saginaw man who faced 9 felonies after October shooting has case dismissed
SAGINAW, MI — Last month, Steven R. Adams was charged nine felonies stemming from a shooting. Now, a Saginaw man is in the clear after a judge dismissed the charges against him. The preliminary examination for Adams, 60, was to take place Wednesday, Nov. 16. However, when essential witnesses...
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
Woman pleads to embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Victoria B. Wagner, also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera, on Monday, Nov. 14, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000. The charge is a five-year felony.
Midland Police Officer Under Investigation for Drunk Driving
A Midland police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on drunk driving charges on November 30. Police say Officer Jason Gatrell was intoxicated the night of October 2 when he was driving in the area of Monroe and Sturgeon roads in Midland County, crashing his vehicle into a wooded area. Gatrell was off duty at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. State police conducting an investigation into the crash say Gatrell’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit in Michigan.
Midland police officer charged with being ‘super drunk’ in one-vehicle crash that left him injured
MIDLAND, MI — A month ago, a Midland police officer was injured in an off-duty crash to the point he had to be hospitalized. Now, prosecutors have charged him with causing the crash, and being super drunk when he did so. The crash itself was reported about 11:20 p.m....
Criminal case dismissed against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny
FLINT, MI – A little over three years after a Genesee County District Court judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to justify embezzlement and obstruction of justice charges against former Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny, the former township official has again had criminal charges against him dropped.
Family of Slain Toddler Seeking Help for Funeral, Medical Expenses
The relatives of a family involved in a domestic shooting on Sunday are asking for help with funeral expenses for two people who died as a result. A GoFundMe account has been set up for 2-year-old Alonzo Alvarez who died Sunday when his father allegedly shot him, his brother and his mother multiple times before taking his own life. According to the website, an older child is in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and the children’s mother is recovering from her wounds in another hospital.
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
