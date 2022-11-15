ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Man who led authorities on wild pursuit from OC to LA faces 25 charges

A Riverside County man faces more than two dozen charges in connection to a wild pursuit where he led local law enforcement from Orange County to Los Angeles, leaving a scene of chaos and wreckage in his wake.The chase began in Fullerton at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, continuing for more than an hour as the suspect plowed his way through the Southland, ending up in Whittier, where he was later arrested. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody following the incident. In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that he has 18 previous charges...
Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills

An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck. The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario. Perez was 31-years-old. The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.
LAPD investigating possible stabbing near Target in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating a possible shooting and/or stabbing near a Target in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night. It is unknown how many people are hurt. Officials did not explicitly...
Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire

FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim

Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
2 people stabbed, including a 9-year-old, in Target in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - Two people were stabbed, including a 9-year-old child, and a third person was punched inside a Target in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night. LAPD told FOX 11's crew on the scene that the young boy and a 25-year-old woman were both stabbed by a suspect, believed to be homeless, in the store.
LA deputies shoot and kill man with knives in Santa Clarita

An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a "possible burglary in progress" near  the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.The suspect was reportedly armed with two knives and lunged at deputies and one deputy opened fire on him, according to a sheriff's statement.Deputies said they recovered two knives at the scene.Only one deputy was involved in the shooting, Serna said.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Deputy, police shootings kill suspects in Santa Clarita, Santa Ana

An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a “possible burglary in progress” near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
