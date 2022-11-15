Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Related
5 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wrong-way driver slams into law-enforcement recruits out jogging in Whittier
A wrong-way driver slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier on Wednesday.
foxla.com
LA Cargo Theft: 91 arrested, $18 million worth of stolen train cargo recovered
LOS ANGELES - A year-long investigation into the theft of train cargo resulted in the arrest of 91 people, the Los Angeles Police Department announced. Since July 2021, law enforcement agencies in Southern California, were investigating a series of train burglaries that occurred in Los Angeles. Shocking images, taken in...
Man who led authorities on wild pursuit from OC to LA faces 25 charges
A Riverside County man faces more than two dozen charges in connection to a wild pursuit where he led local law enforcement from Orange County to Los Angeles, leaving a scene of chaos and wreckage in his wake.The chase began in Fullerton at around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, continuing for more than an hour as the suspect plowed his way through the Southland, ending up in Whittier, where he was later arrested. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley was taken into custody following the incident. In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that he has 18 previous charges...
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
foxla.com
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits intentionally
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits from various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
Parolee Charged in Wild Chase From Fullerton To Whittier
A parolee convicted of car theft and attempted carjacking was charged today with leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase from Fullerton through Los Angeles County.
Multiple felony charges filed against driver in wild chase through Orange County, LA
A driver accused in a wild televised chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week has now been charged with more than two dozen felonies.
Woman killed in fatal car crash in Chino Hills
An Ontario woman lost her life Thursday morning after she crashed her vehicle into a flatbed truck. The crash took place at Peyton and Olympic View Drive around 8 a.m. on Friday. The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chino Valley Fire Department, was identified as Ashley Perez of Ontario. Perez was 31-years-old. The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department or Deputy Derek Emery at (909) 364-2000.
foxla.com
LASD spouses gathering donations for families impacted by Whittier crash
As the community try to heal following Wednesday's horrific crash that injured 25 cadets, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department families are stepping in to help. LASD spouses is a nonprofit that went to work gathering donations and creating care bags for families.
foxla.com
LAPD investigating possible stabbing near Target in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Police are investigating a possible shooting and/or stabbing near a Target in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night. It is unknown how many people are hurt. Officials did not explicitly...
9-Year-Old Girl Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fullerton (Fullerton, CA)
The Fullerton Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday. The accident took place at Valencia Drive and Eadington Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a motorcycle heading east on Valencia. The driver of the motorcycle did not stop at the scene but kept going.
foxla.com
Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire
FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
oc-breeze.com
Ashleigh Aitken wins campaign for Mayor of Anaheim
Former federal prosecutor Ashleigh Aitken has won the election for Anaheim Mayor. Aitken leads her nearest competitor by more than 5,000 votes and that margin is expected to grow as more ballots are counted. Upon being sworn-in, Aitken will be the first woman Mayor in Anaheim’s 152-year history. Anaheim is...
Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens in Anaheim
Solita Tacos & Margaritas currently operates three locations in Southern California
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
foxla.com
California officials identify driver accused of intentionally hitting 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. UPDATE: Wrong-way California driver arrested after plowing into 25...
foxla.com
2 people stabbed, including a 9-year-old, in Target in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Two people were stabbed, including a 9-year-old child, and a third person was punched inside a Target in downtown Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of 7th Street and Figueroa Street Tuesday night. LAPD told FOX 11's crew on the scene that the young boy and a 25-year-old woman were both stabbed by a suspect, believed to be homeless, in the store.
LA deputies shoot and kill man with knives in Santa Clarita
An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a "possible burglary in progress" near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.The suspect was reportedly armed with two knives and lunged at deputies and one deputy opened fire on him, according to a sheriff's statement.Deputies said they recovered two knives at the scene.Only one deputy was involved in the shooting, Serna said.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Deputy, police shootings kill suspects in Santa Clarita, Santa Ana
An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a “possible burglary in progress” near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
Comments / 3