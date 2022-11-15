Read full article on original website
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Featurette Teases Festive Shenanigans
In one week's time, Star-Lord and his merry band of galactic misfits return to our screens as they make their small-screen debut in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, spreading holiday cheer to all - even if it's not even December yet. But as a special early Christmas gift, Marvel has released a new featurette documenting the process behind the creation of the special.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Other Times Disney Let Down Queer Audiences
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way onto the big screen. Even though it's been a long and challenging road for the project, it's already become a massive success for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to one of the biggest Marvel films ever has already accumulated more than 300 million big ones at the box office and has been warmly received by fans and critics alike, and it's easy to see why.
Billy Campbell Talks ‘The Rocketeer's Sweet Spirit and the Only Reason to Do a Reboot
While Disney is eager to develop The Return of the Rocketeer, a revival of 1990s cult classic The Rocketeer, original lead star Billy Campbell doesn’t know precisely why a sequel would come after more than three decades. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt for Star Trek: Prodigy, where Campbell is reprising his role as Okana, the first Rocketeer discussed the upcoming reboot, while revealing that he doesn’t see the character as a superhero.
James Gunn Shares 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Set Image With Kevin Bacon
James Gunn may well be leaving his Marvel days behind him in search of pastures new as he takes over the reins at DC Studios, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't have some Guardians of the Galaxy news to share with us all. And in that spirit, we've been given a special look at the man who is most likely Earth's true mightiest hero — Kevin Bacon.
Glass Onion & 9 Best Ensemble Cast Movies of 2022
While following multiple characters throughout a movie may seem difficult, however, if done well, it may provide us with a range of talent and intertwining tales that make for a fantastic plot. Hollywood is hardly a newcomer to the idea of an ensemble cast movie, as seen by blockbusters like Don’t Look Up, Babel, Inception, or Valentine's Day.
How the MCU Could Bring Back Tony Stark
Phase 4 of the MCU has brought forth the new class of heroes rising up to take on the mantle of the original Avengers. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is officially Captain America, succeeding Steve Rogers (Chris Evans); Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are well on their way to being the new Black Widow and Hawkeye, respectively, titles held by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Rinner). Though the new Avengers are rounding out the roster, there’s one position we’ve been waiting to see filled.
When Live-Action Directors Do Animation There Are Can Be Brilliant Highs, But Some Crushing Lows
Animation is a medium. It is not a genre, it’s another in an endless assortment of tools that are at the disposal of any filmmaker. But that is, unfortunately, not how the artform is often perceived by both the general public and even many directors. Animation, particularly in America, is often seen as kid’s stuff, the domain of blabbering minions and toyetic comic relief sidekicks. It’s thought of as a lesser-than artform. This stigma means there hasn’t been an avalanche of filmmakers primarily well-known for working in live-action that have crossed over into directing animated works. But as Guillermo del Toro helming Pinocchio demonstrates, it does happen and often to quite an exhilarating effect. Though, for certain directors, it can prove to be a more awkward fit.
Andrew Garfield Says Filming 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Felt Like Completing Unfinished Business
Closure does not come easily, and most of the time, it arrives in unexpected ways. And for Andrew Garfield, filming last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him patch the "undone" stitches he felt during his short-lived stint as Peter Parker in the two The Amazing Spider-Man films. Garfield took on the role of Peter Parker in 2012 and 2014, and while he wasn't sure he ever believed they'd make another movie, he didn't feel like the "circle" was complete.
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
'As Good As Dead' Trailer Shows Michael Jai White as an Ex-Cop Running From His Past [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for Michael Jai White's latest film As Good As Dead which sees the action star taking on the classic role of a former cop with a violent past. In his pursuit of a quieter life, he meets a troubled kid and vows to keep him on the straight and narrow by giving him guidance and teaching him martial arts. Before long, however, his enemies catch wind of where he is and his complex past catches up with him. The footage shows his fight to keep everyone safe and finally take back his life.
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
Daniel Craig Explains Why It Was Time for James Bond to Die
Killing off James Bond was a plan that had never been carried out in centuries, and the title of the 2021 James Bond film, No Time to Die, suggests that the cinema's decades-old character wouldn't be dying just yet either. But the sixth actor to play the part, Daniel Craig, said that he wanted his iteration of the role to die in the most dramatic and "complete" way possible before passing on the gun to the next actor that would be playing the legendary spy.
Chris Hemsworth Feels Next 'Thor' Film May Be His Last
After over a decade of service to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the longest-serving Avenger remaining thinks it might soon be time to hang up the cape, the magic hammer and the axe forged from the heart of a dying star. Chris Hemsworth has told Vanity Fair that, after four standalone films as the God of Thunder, he might soon be calling time on his role as Thor, saying:
New 'Junji Ito Maniac' Teaser Showcases the Subtle Scares of Netflix's Upcoming Horror Anime
Netflix has just released a new clip for their upcoming anime series, Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Junji Ito Maniac will be an animated horror anthology and will include up to 20 stories originally written by Junji Ito, a beloved horror Manga artist. The series is directed by Shinobu Tagashira and written by Kaoru Sawada. The show's debut season will consist of 12 episodes.
It's a Shame Riri Williams Never Met Tony Stark
Editor's Note: The following contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Rookie actor Dominique Thorne is making the most of her MCU debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, more than holding her own amidst acting heavy-hitters like Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, stoking anticipation for her own solo Disney+ series, Ironheart, in late 2023. Thorne brings a lightness to the overall solemnity of the film, and her Williams is a super-intellectual young woman, albeit a little naive, that finds a peer in Wright's Shuri. The pair make for a great dynamic, two young women on a level of genius well above their peers. In fact, one could argue that the only other MCU character that comes close is the one that Riri Williams will never meet: Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. And that is a shame.
Netflix's 'Blockbuster' Should've Been About the Real Last Store
If you like easy-watching comedies like New Girl or It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, you might like Netflix's Blockbuster, but it's no secret: It will likely not be your favorite. Currently, Blockbuster has a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics and a 42% rating by audiences, despite being led by Melissa Fumero, known for her role as Amy Santiago on Brooklyn 99, and Randall Park of The Interview, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh off the Boat. The irony is that it has all the makings of a TV show that could be great but it lacks a compelling storyline and character development.
'Murderville' Trailer: Will Arnett Teams With Jason Bateman & Maya Rudolph in 'Who Killed Santa?'
Netflix's improv comedy series Murderville is returning this December with a special holiday-themed murder mystery. The upcoming Christmas special, titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery, will see the return of Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle. This time around he teams up with Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph to figure out who killed Santa. Ahead of the premiere, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the special.
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
'Legion of Super-Heroes' Trailer Shows a New Generation Fighting for Justice
DC is introducing the Legion of Super-Heroes in a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The project sees Supergirl/Kara (Meg Donnelly) heading to the Legion Academy in the 31st century at the behest of her cousin Superman (Darren Criss) in order to hone her powers and adjust to life after Krypton's destruction. During her time there, she makes new friends among the other up-and-coming superheroes, finds a new enemy in Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.), and gets wrapped up with the Dark Circle, a group pursuing a weapon locked away in the Academy's vaults.
