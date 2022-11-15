Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
suncoastnews.com
U.S. Small Business Association offering loans to cover storm losses
NEW PORT RICHEY — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to Pasco County homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that suffered or are suffering economic losses after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. Two types of loans are available, Stephen Clark, Public Affairs specialist with...
suncoastnews.com
Morganna’s Alchemy opens first retail store in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY — For the past 16 years, Maya Hyppolite ran one of the most successful local businesses you have never heard of. Morganna’s Alchemy, a line of natural, organic, ethically sourced skin care products, developed its wares in the city and shipped them to distributors all over the world.
suncoastnews.com
Dog park to close for tree removal
BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park at 10375 Sandlor St. in Spring Hill from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Nov. 22. The temporary closure is due to a scheduled tree removal. The Rotary Centennial...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County Animal Services suspends dog operations because of disease
BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Animal Services has suspended dog operations beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, because the Canine Pneumovirus has been detected in the kennel population. Suspended services include dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers. Animal Services made the decision after consulting with University of Florida experts. The suspension...
suncoastnews.com
The Nature Coast Fishin' Report: Fishing from shore should start paying off
There are times of the year when fishing from shore along the Nature Coast may be a better play. That time begins now. Nights are cooler and Gulf temperature have fallen dramatically from all the rain and cooling winds of Tropical Storm Nicole, so the coming days should see a big uptick in action in residential canals, creeks, off seawalls and in backwaters for redfish, snook, trout, black drum, mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live shrimp is the go-to bait, though frozen shrimp works just as well for snapper, sheepshead and drum.
suncoastnews.com
New Port Richey Police solve ‘cold’ murder case from 2001
On Nov. 28, 2001, New Port Richey Police responded to 4725 Sanctuary Drive in reference to a death investigation. The victim, Simon Clarke, was found dead in a room of a house that was under construction. Clarke had sustained injuries to his head and chest. The Medical Examiner determined the...
