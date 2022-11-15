Read full article on original website
Iowa doctor drives tractor to work to raise rural healthcare awareness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rural healthcare is in crisis in Iowa. That’s why Dr. Rick Sidwell decided to drive his tractor 20 miles to Story County Medical Center to raise awareness. Dr. Sidwell said that the odds of dying from a medical emergency are much higher in rural areas which is something he wants to […]
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
Northridge Village in Ames, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed...
Last Weekend I Had The Chance To Visit This “DDD” Spot In Iowa!
Darin and I made a trip to Iowa to visit with his daughter who will soon be graduating from college at Drake University, and couldn't wait to find some 'Diners, Drive-ins & Dives' with Guy Fieri locations along the way. We had a four-hour drive to discuss all the options we would have on our journey, and we were NOT disappointed. As I drove to Iowa, Darin scrolled through pages and pages of destinations we could visit, so we had plenty of time to figure discuss the foods we wanted to try, and look at star ratings before we made our final decision.
KGLO News
Hutchinson tests 2024 campaign message in Iowa
URBANDALE — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, is suggesting the Republican Party needs to separate itself from former President Trump. “I believe that we need to move away from a personality and move back to ideas and principles,” Hutchinson said Wednesday during an appearance at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa.
Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award
Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Is 2023 RAGBRAI a Lock to Set Guinness World Record?
A 300+-mile bike ride across Iowa during the most humid weather of the year. I wonder just how tough of a sell RAGBRAI was when it began in 1973? Only 114 bicyclists made it all the way across the Hawkeye State that first year, during the final week of August. The ride is now in July and in 2023, it could be a monster.
who13.com
Steak is the star of this risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
Iowa Country Star Hailey Whitters is Headed Back to the Corridor
Hailey Whitters has been a very busy gal! The Shueyville-native and successful country singer has been in the studio and out playing shows all over the country this past year, but she's finally scheduled a trip back to her home state!. This morning (November 15th), Hailey announced on social media...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway's newest Iowa grocery store now open
Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. is growing in its home state. The grocery retailer held a ribbon cutting ceremony and opened its doors on Wednesday for its new store located at 302 West Walnut Street in Ogden, Iowa. “We are excited to open this new downtown Ogden store and want...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
Popculture
Granola Recall Issued Due to Allergy Concern
Before you reach for that granola to snack on, you're going to want to do a quick double check. Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola and Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola is subject to a new recall after a routine inspection discovered the presence of undeclared milk. Since the undeclared allergen poses a significant and potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy, Big Sky Bread Company immediately issued a recall of the products.
iheart.com
Des Moines man wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A Des Moines man is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize in a $10 dollar scratch game. 40-year-old Jared Frost tells the Iowa Lottery he didn't know who to call first. Frost called his wife, Lisa, when he won the prize, who said, "No! You did not!" Frost says he called his dad next.
ISP: First snowfall resulted in multiple crashes, traffic backups
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol had their hands full on Wednesday morning. Statewide troopers covered 55 crashes and also responded to 49 motorist assists calls. “We had dozens of crashes right around the metro area, 80/35 was a mess,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla. “Interstate 80 east of Des Moines and I-35 north […]
KCCI.com
Search for missing man along Highway 17 ends after man walks home
MADRID, Iowa — The search for a missing person off Highway 17, near the Dallas and Polk County line, is over. Authorities tell us the man they were looking for just returned to his home in Sheldahl, in Boone County. Police tell us the man was hunting yesterday when...
104.5 KDAT
