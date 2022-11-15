I still do not know how to ride a bike and I probably will not learn to ride one anytime soon. But I do know that it’s one of the more sustainable modes of transportation available out there and so I salute those who choose to be mobile this way. It’s also a bonus when bike manufacturers try to come up with more sustainable products or at least part of the actual bike. Not only are they saving the planet from traffic and pollution but they’re also bringing us more sustainable solutions for parts and accessories.

3 DAYS AGO