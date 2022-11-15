Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B gaming desk review: plenty of space, lots of extras
If you’re in the market for an all-day gaming desk with plenty of space for all your peripherals, and you have a larger budget, the Eureka Ergonomics gaming desk is certainly an option worth considering. Aside from the wonky keyboard tray that is. Eureka Ergonomic AED-E70B: One-minute review. Shopping...
TechRadar
This full-frame bargain is the best Black Friday camera deal so far
One of our favorite full-frame cameras has just fallen to its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday deals – and the Panasonic Lumix S5's price cut will likely make it one of the bargains of this year's sales for video creators. You can get big discounts on the Panasonic...
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
TechRadar
Why I think the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the Black Friday earbuds you should go for
Full disclosure: I don't own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, nor do I favour Android devices over iOS ones, but this earbuds deal is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted, and worth of a place on anyone's wish list. The buds on offer in this particular Black...
TechRadar
AirPods Pro make surprisingly great cheap hearing aids, study says
It’s a feature many owners probably aren’t aware their AirPods are capable of, but a new medical study has found that Apple’s wireless earphones can work well as affordable hearing aid alternatives. The findings from the new report, published in the iScience journal, center around the “Live...
yankodesign.com
Bicycle seat made from cork brings a more sustainable and comfortable bike ride
I still do not know how to ride a bike and I probably will not learn to ride one anytime soon. But I do know that it’s one of the more sustainable modes of transportation available out there and so I salute those who choose to be mobile this way. It’s also a bonus when bike manufacturers try to come up with more sustainable products or at least part of the actual bike. Not only are they saving the planet from traffic and pollution but they’re also bringing us more sustainable solutions for parts and accessories.
TechRadar
Get this brilliant eufy car vacuum for nearly half the usual price
The eufy HomeVac Venture H30 is cheaper than ever, but this deal won't be around for long. We're seeing lots of great Black Friday deals on more powerful cordless vacuum models such as the Eufy Homevacs H30 Venture. Instead of the usual price of £149.99, Amazon has discounted it by a massive 47% to just £79.99 (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Get $500 off Samsung’s 65-inch QD-OLED TV with this Black Friday deal
Samsung surprised us in 2022 when it did a sharp turnaround on OLED, a technology it had previously ignored, and released its own unique take on OLED TVs. That very tech powers the company’s S95B series models, which sit on our list of the best 4K TVs, and are now seeing deep sales at Best Buy (opens in new tab) in this latest entry in the Black Friday TV deals cavalcade.
Let There Be Light With These Deals on Flashlights and Work Lamps
AmazonYou can't get the job done if you can't see what you're doing, after all.
TechRadar
13 best Black Friday travel deals: luggage, gear, and accessories starting at $9
These Black Friday travel deals offer up to 50% in savings on luggage, gear, and accessories. Start looking for Black Friday travel gadget deals now. Early Black Friday deals have been rolling out the first week of November, and while it’s air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers that are already getting record-low prices, we’re also seeing many money-saving discounts on travel gear you need for when you leave home.
TechRadar
Is it Black Friday today? When to start seriously shopping for the best deals in the sales
Loads of sales are underway today, but is it even Black Friday? We're here to provide all the answers. It's Friday, it's November, and there are Black Friday 2022 ads everywhere. So if you're wondering whether it's Black Friday today, it's a fair question. The short answer is: no. Black...
TechRadar
The Samsung 980 Pro PS5 SSD is selling for its historic lowest ever price
Amazon's PS5 SSD deals are currently offering the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB for the cheapest price to date. If you've wanted to expand your console's storage for less, then this could be the ideal opportunity for you. The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best PS5 SSDs available on...
How to Hang a Chair From the Ceiling Securely and Safely
Hanging chairs are a staple of retro and modern interior design aesthetics and common on traditional porches. They often add a welcome sense of novelty, motion, and fun to an otherwise ordinary space. Contrary to what you may expect, properly installing an indoor swing chair or hanging hammock chair isn’t a terribly expensive or time-consuming process.
Luggage Guide: The Best Rimowa Suitcases, From Carry-ons to Large Trunks
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year, which means that in addition to shopping for gifts, many are getting ready to travel to see their friends and loved ones. Before you hit the road, purchase your plane ticket, or get your itinerary organized, have you thought about how you’re going to transport your clothes, toiletries, and belongings? Whether you’re checking bags or loading up the car, it’s important you have luggage that is fit for the job at hand. From Away to Samsonite, there are plenty of great luggage brands to choose from these days. But if...
TechRadar
Pro-Ject's new tiny amp is the ultimate hi-fi upgrade for the Bluetooth age
Pro-Ject Audio Systems has unveiled the latest iteration of its super-flexible MaiA integrated amplifier series, with the compact new DS3 model bringing high-resolution Bluetooth connectivity to the party. Describing the MaiA DS3 as “the Swiss army knife for your stereo system”, the Austrian audio specialist claims the new amp has...
TechRadar
How an ex-Google Head of Ads developed an ad-free search engine
Sridhar Ramaswamy had been working at Google for 15 years before deciding it was time to go. He started as a software engineer. He climbed the ranks until reaching the board of executives. His final role was working as the head of Google's advertising division - quite possibly its most lucrative department.
TechRadar
Roku streaming stick owners just got 36 new live channels for free
The holidays are just around the corner, and the good folks over at Roku are clearly getting into the giving spirit. The streaming company has seen fit to add a whopping 36 new live channels to The Roku Channel completely free of charge, marking the service’s biggest overhaul since its launch in 2017.
Pinkbike.com
Guerrilla Gravity Launches V2 Gnarvana Modular Frame Kit
We are excited to announce the launch of the V2 Gnarvana Modular Frame Kit. These kits continue to build out our unique Modular Frame Platform. The updated Gnarvana is a new model on the V2 rear triangle, complementing the fully Revved Rear Triangle kits for the Trail Pistol that came out late last year.
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
Comments / 0