Crystal City, MO

The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington

FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
FARMINGTON, MO
Calendar of events Nov. 17-23

School play, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Festus High School Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive. High school Speech and Drama Department performs “Clue.” Tickets: $5. Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, 1-7:30 p.m., Cedar Hill Elks, 8430 Industrial Drive. Free. Food, raffles for wreaths at the National Cemetery at...
FESTUS, MO
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks

The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
BARNHART, MO
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
CEDAR HILL, MO
Northwest chamber toy drive begins

The season of giving has begun with the 27th annual Northwest Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Toy Drive, now underway. For the toy drive, which began Nov. 1 and will continue until Thursday, Dec. 8, chamber members are asking people to donate toys and cash to help local children in need.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived

After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ballwin updates on golf cart fees and lounge chairs

In recent months, there has been a good deal of legislation on a variety of Ballwin Parks and Recreation fees. So, it was fitting that the idea of Alderman David Siegel (Ward 4) to add legislation for golf cart fees came to fruition at the Nov. 14 board meeting. According...
BALLWIN, MO
Bobby David ‘Bob’ Barger, 80, Arnold

Bobby David ‘Bob’ Barger, 80, of Arnold died Nov. 17, 2022. Mr. Barger’s work career included manufacturing, truck driving and plant management for Laminated Plastics Inc. Late in his career, he drove for Union Carbide and K-Mart and was also a self-employed carpenter and handyman. He attended Rock Spring School and Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his wife lived in St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Florissant before moving to Arnold in 1976. He loved to tinker with cars, especially his 1928 Model A Ford, “Miss Margaret.” He was a man of faith and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Born Dec. 8, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Margaret Lee (Casey) and Amos Leon Barger.
ARNOLD, MO
OUTDOORS: Program outlines steps for deer sausage making

A few weeks ago in this space I wrote about my deer-butchering experience. While I didn’t claim any expertise, I did express familiarity. The column promoted an upcoming Field to Freezer program at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Education Center near High Ridge. The in-person demonstration, offered for...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
EUREKA, MO

