Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
suntimesnews.com
The Pointe Restaurant opens in Farmington
FARMINGTON – The Pointe Restaurant held its ribbon cutting and grand opening November 3, 2022, and invites you to come explore Farmington’s newest upscale dining experience. With panoramic views, spacious dining room, and generous outdoor patio, guests are sure to appreciate the classic charm of their prior visits and will be excited to see the modern transformation.
laduenews.com
11 eateries in or near St. Louis offering carryout or dine-in Thanksgiving specials
Whether you buy your bird pre-brined, reheat a green bean casserole or go out for dinner, make it easy on yourself this Thanksgiving. Here’s where you can order baked brie, charcuterie, hard cider flights, pumpkin pie and other holiday foods.
Denny’s says this $5.99 t-shirt may be worth $2,186
For only $5.99, Denny's is promoting a t-shirt that serves as a membership for a whole year of breakfast.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Nov. 17-23
School play, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Festus High School Performing Arts Center, 501 Westwind Drive. High school Speech and Drama Department performs “Clue.” Tickets: $5. Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, 1-7:30 p.m., Cedar Hill Elks, 8430 Industrial Drive. Free. Food, raffles for wreaths at the National Cemetery at...
myleaderpaper.com
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
myleaderpaper.com
Northwest chamber toy drive begins
The season of giving has begun with the 27th annual Northwest Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Toy Drive, now underway. For the toy drive, which began Nov. 1 and will continue until Thursday, Dec. 8, chamber members are asking people to donate toys and cash to help local children in need.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
Schnucks helping customers save on Thanksgiving meals
One local grocery store chain is determined to help its customers save money this Thanksgiving.
lhstoday.org
The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived
After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Clara B's Kitchen Table Is Worth the Drive to Belleville [PHOTOS]
From golden biscuits and gravy to gigantic breakfast sandwiches, Clara B's Kitchen Table in Belleville is definitely worth the drive. Read Cheryl Baehr's review: "Clara B’s Kitchen Table Is a Stunning Homage to Scratch Cooking"
West Newsmagazine
Ballwin updates on golf cart fees and lounge chairs
In recent months, there has been a good deal of legislation on a variety of Ballwin Parks and Recreation fees. So, it was fitting that the idea of Alderman David Siegel (Ward 4) to add legislation for golf cart fees came to fruition at the Nov. 14 board meeting. According...
List: Holiday events in St. Louis for you and your family this year
Check out these events for the whole family for the 2022 holiday season. Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but it's never too early to start planning for the holiday season. Whether you like twinkling lights, hot chocolate or Christmas music, you'll have plenty to choose from this...
Westport Plaza gets a makeover! Here’s what’s coming to the social hub next year
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Soon, Westport Plaza will start to look very different! Developers will give the social hub a facelift with more businesses in 2023. Visitors will see more green space at the plaza for concerts and shows and the two Sheraton hotels on the campus are also being completely renovated.
myleaderpaper.com
Bobby David ‘Bob’ Barger, 80, Arnold
Bobby David ‘Bob’ Barger, 80, of Arnold died Nov. 17, 2022. Mr. Barger’s work career included manufacturing, truck driving and plant management for Laminated Plastics Inc. Late in his career, he drove for Union Carbide and K-Mart and was also a self-employed carpenter and handyman. He attended Rock Spring School and Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and his wife lived in St. Louis, Oklahoma City and Florissant before moving to Arnold in 1976. He loved to tinker with cars, especially his 1928 Model A Ford, “Miss Margaret.” He was a man of faith and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Born Dec. 8, 1941, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Margaret Lee (Casey) and Amos Leon Barger.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Program outlines steps for deer sausage making
A few weeks ago in this space I wrote about my deer-butchering experience. While I didn’t claim any expertise, I did express familiarity. The column promoted an upcoming Field to Freezer program at the Jay Henges Shooting Range and Education Center near High Ridge. The in-person demonstration, offered for...
myleaderpaper.com
Marion Joseph ‘Joe’ Courtaway, 93, De Soto
Marion Joseph “Joe” Courtaway, 93, of De Soto died Nov. 11, 2022, at his home. Mr. Courtaway…
Anti-smash windows astound St. Louis business owners
Businesses are fighting back against would-be criminals with a product you have to see to believe.
House fire early Thursday morning
A little after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning, firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Nebraska Avenue near Gasconade Street in south St. Louis.
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
