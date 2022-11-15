Read full article on original website
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
Why Blizzard Games Are Being Shut Down In China
It's safe to say that Blizzard Entertainment has been in a lot of headlines recently, and not for the best reasons. While "Overwatch 2" was highly anticipated before its release, the game got off to a rocky start due to a litany of technical issues. On top of that, the fallout from its parent company Activision Blizzard being caught up in several lawsuits still looms heavy over the industry, especially in the wake of the company's proposed purchase by Microsoft. It appears the recent woes for Blizzard will continue, as it's been revealed that the company's services in China will soon cease.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
SVG Asks: Do You Buy Modern Warfare 2 To Play The Campaign Or Just Multiplayer?
"Call of Duty" might as well be the sports game of shooters because of how it transitioned from a "Medal of Honor" clone to a yearly success like "FIFA," "NBA 2K," and "MLB." Still, Activision Blizzard's latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" (not to be confused with the 2009 version) seems like a success despite some initial backlash over cross-play options.
Overwatch 2 Is Changing Up Its Battle Pass For Season 2
As "Overwatch 2" gears up to enter its second season, it appears that the game's developers over at Blizzard are already looking to change up the battle pass. It's not a major surprise these changes are coming, though. After all, the "Overwatch 2" battle pass has faced serious criticisms, some of which were so intense they made fans' stomachs drop. For example, some of the game's newly added heroes are actually locked behind the battle pass, making them unavailable to players who opt not to pay for the pass. Others have suggested that the battle pass is too costly compared to other games.
Dunkey's Newest Video Is Causing A Serious Problem For Sonic Frontiers
"Sonic Frontiers," presents players with a new take on the blue blur's traditionally linear gameplay. In its "Open Zone" world, "Sonic Frontiers" players have plenty of room to run around at the speed of sound with all the traditional movement-oriented landscape features one would expect, like ramps, grind rails, and springs, as well as new ways to traverse the landscape. Fans of the franchise have been looking forward to "Sonic Frontiers" since it was announced, but critics are mixed on the new title and reviews have not quite lived up to the hype.
What We Know About Splatoon 3's Chill Season 2022 Content Update
Prepare yourselves, citizens of the Splatlands — "Splatoon 3" is getting a new dose of added content, and it's shaping up to be extra fresh. While "Splatoon 3" exceeded all expectations, supplying plenty of nifty new upgrades to the series formula at launch, the developers also promised that the Nintendo Switch game would receive ongoing support and further content additions as time goes on. Now, fresh off the heels of its second post-launch Splatfest, Nintendo has announced that the first major content expansion for the title is imminent. Titled "Chill Season 2022," the free update was set for December 1, 2022.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
Halo Infinite: How To Unlock The Clippy Cosmetics
The Free-to-play multiplayer title "Halo: Infinite" has a wide range of cosmetics and customization options for players to choose from. For example, players can pick up esports skins to support their favorite team or get their hands on a cat ear helmet from the in-game store. In addition, players can unlock free and premium cosmetics from the battle pass. But not everyone is a fan of this monetization system, with many complaining about the items being overpriced and exclusive.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Borrowing One Of The MCU's Best Tricks
Superhero fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the release of "Marvel's Midnight Suns" which promises them the opportunity to play as several of their favorite heroes from the extended Marvel universe. This game will feature a few of the characters from the MCU such as Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Iron Man. It will also have some who have had movies of their own outside the MCU such as Blade, Wolverine and Ghost Rider, and some that have yet to be seen on the silver screen, such as Magik and Nico Minoru. But while the new game seems to be pulling more directly from comic book lore and isn't directly beholden to anything from the live-action films, it seems that it will be taking advantage of an iconic trick that has become known as one the MCU's trademarks: post-credit scenes.
DokeV Fans Shocked By Massive Delay
In 2019, developer Pearl Abyss announced "DokeV," a monster-catching, K-pop-inspired action-adventure game. Since then, there have been more updates regarding the game that have gotten players excited, including a GamesCom 2021 appearance that had a nearly four-minute-long trailer. "DokeV" has gone through some massive changes, including an entire genre shift from MMORPG to an action-adventure title. The game was originally set to release in 2023, but a conference call following Q3 of 2022 revealed that the game's been delayed.
Yoshinori Kitase Pushed Hard For Cloud To Keep His Smooth Moves In Final Fantasy 7 Remake
For better or worse, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" diverges in some pretty major ways from 1997's "Final Fantasy 7." It strictly centers upon the initial "Midgar" portion of the original game, changes the combat system to action-based, and, most importantly for some, features some dramatic changes to the "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. In many cases, certain story elements have been altered or expanded, and there are even several sequences that weren't in the original game at all. These revisions have divided fans of the franchise, to say the least.
Can You Play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 On Steam Deck?
There's no shortage of games to choose from when it comes to "Warhammer," with new ones on the horizon practically all the time. Not all are well-received, of course, including the review bombed "Total War: Warhammer 3," but then there are titles such as 2018's "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" that enjoy very positive reviews on Steam.
How To Find And Download Warzone 2.0
It had a lot to live up to, especially given what other series classic it shares its namesake with, but "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is out and seems to have made an impression. The campaign has both been warmly received by critics and even memed by the players. And the multiplayer is about what you would expect from a first-person shooter series with over two decades of equity built into it, with some new modes added – but there's still more to come. More specifically, "Warzone 2.0" — the "Call of Duty" series' battle royale mode and a follow-up to its successful 2020 predecessor — is now available. At least, it's supposed to be.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Pentiment?
Diehard RPG fans will no doubt recognize the name Obsidian Entertainment. The developer is responsible for creating some of the most beloved (and massive) games in the genre, including "Fallout: New Vegas," "Star War Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords," and "The Outer Worlds." That's why it came as a bit of a shock when the team announced that its big release for 2022 would not be a hundred-hour open-world affair, but rather a small, hand-drawn, medieval murder mystery: "Pentiment."
