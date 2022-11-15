ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KION News Channel 5/46

First 5 California helping educators create equity systems for families

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The first five years of a child's life are crucial to their learning and development. According to one study, it is important to recognize biases when evaluating students. First 5 California did a study where several key considerations to help local early childhood and education leaders, state policymakers and others create more The post First 5 California helping educators create equity systems for families appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox Business

Athletes, venture capital firms, others among victims in FTX collapse

FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has rapidly collapsed. FTX, trading company Alameda Research, West Realm Series, and 130 affiliated companies filed for bankruptcy protection late last week, just days after another cryptocurrency exchange pulled out of an agreement to acquire it and pointed to red flags raised during due diligence. The troubled company is also reportedly facing potential government investigations.
Fox Business

US may extradite Sam Bankman-Fried amid FTX collapse investigation

The U.S. and the Bahamas have discussed potentially extraditing former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried to the U.S. for questioning regarding the collapse of his company, Fox Business confirmed Wednesday. Bankman-Fried's FTX collapsed from being a world-class crypto trading company to filing for bankruptcy last week. Bankman-Fried resides in the Bahamas,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox Business

FTX lawyers say Bankman-Fried's 'incessant and disruptive tweeting' is complicating bankruptcy case

Lawyers for the collapsed crypto exchange FTX slammed former CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried for creating a "chaotic environment" in court documents filed Thursday, as the company goes through bankruptcy proceedings. FTX attorneys said Bankman-Fried's "unconventional leadership style,""his incessant and disruptive tweeting," and "the almost complete lack of dependable corporate...
DELAWARE STATE
Fox Business

House lawmakers to probe FTX collapse in December hearing

In a rare show of bipartisan agreement, U.S. lawmakers are set to launch an investigation as the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX has sent cryptocurrency markets spiraling and left more than a million creditors hanging out to dry. The chairwoman and ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee on...
Fox Business

Fox Business

