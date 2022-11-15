Read full article on original website
Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay
CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative
Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, the Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution championed by Commissioner Donna Miller of the 6th District aimed at affirming Cook County’s commitment to furthering the principles of the federal Justice40 Initiative and seeking all available resources to do so. The resolution unanimously passed out of committee prior to passage by the full Board. Justice40 is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that federal agencies work with states and localities to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. The resolution directs Cook County to advance health equity and climate justice in alignment with Justice40 by applying for federal grants made available by recently passed federal legislation.
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy
Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
Chicago makes 2,000 vacant lots available for private purchase — what to know
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that 2,000 vacant city lots are now for sale. The land can be bought through the ChiBlockBuilder. The initiative is to "put vacant land to productive use in a community-driven way," said Mayor Lightfoot. The land is for sale for specific uses, such...
More than 45K properties in County’s delinquent sale
To prevent properties from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs Nov. 15-18, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the sale. The total...
Cook County jeweler, shot during July robbery, closing store after nearly a century in business
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An Oak Lawn jeweler is reportedly calling it quits, closing his store after nearly a century in business. The owner of Reichman Jewelers was shot in July during a violent armed robbery. He told the Oak Lawn Patch that the bullet is still in his chest.
Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides
The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler. “Just another blow for our community,” Butler said. “I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”. A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance...
This is how much you have to make to afford a $2,600 mortgage payment
CHICAGO - Some staggering new data on homeownership is out. It shows a home buyer has to earn about $107,000 annually to afford a $2,600 monthly mortgage payment. That is 45 percent higher than a year ago. Mortgage rates have been on the rise this year at the fastest rate...
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax
Lightfoot blocks Chicago City Council from considering referendum on doubling real estate tax. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preventing the Chicago City Council from considering a potential referendum question that residents would vote on in February, asking whether the city should double its tax on property sales where the price tag is over $1 million.
Chicago Approves $13.5M Subsidy for Black-Owned Company to Revamp 6 Grocery Stores
A Black-owned company was granted a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and revamp six grocery stores in Chicago. The approval was granted by the City Council’s Finance Committee to give Yellow Banana the green light, according to The Chicago Times. The project will focus on run-down Save A Lot grocery stores that will operate under the Yellow Banana umbrella. But The Chicago Times reported that the company has been informed that Save A Lot requires some serious rebranding efforts.
Pappas: More than 45,000 properties properties are in Cook County’s Tax Sale
Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills immediately to prevent their unpaid taxes from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs November 15 – 18, 2022. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the Sale.
$10M Oak Lawn settlement approved after 2019 hit-and-run involving then-village manager
OAK LAWN, Ill. -- Oak Lawn has approved a $10 million settlement three years after the former village manager allegedly hit a man with his car, leaving him critically hurt, then fled the scene. Mark Berkshire was hospitalized for months after he was hit by Larry Deetjen's car in nearby...
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Griffith man pleads guilty to stocking more than 2,600 pounds of catfish into suburban lake
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man pleaded guilty to importing more than 2,600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois. Michael Sullivan, of Griffith, entered a negotiated guilty plea to one count of importing live fish without a permit. Investigators determined Sullivan imported more 2,600 pounds of catfish into...
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago
The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
Jeff Bezos’ ex MacKenzie Scott just donated $50 Million to Chicago Public Schools
What do you do with the billions you got from divorcing the richest man on Earth? MacKenzie Scott says, donate it!. The former wife of Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist has donated $50 Million to Chicago public schools. Schools will be able to use their millions however they want. Scott...
Heather Mack's daughter ordered into custody of mom's cousin; Mack says she should go to grandma
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ordered Heather Mack's 7-year-old daughter into the temporary care of a maternal cousin of Mack's from Colorado at the end of a contentious, hourslong hearing Thursday - despite Mack asking the judge from jail to choose the girl's grandmother instead. Lisa Hellmann will become...
Chicago man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into another car, killing Cook County woman
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into another vehicle in Maywood in 2019, resulting in the death of a woman. Gabriel Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony reckless homicide. On June 16, 2019, Ruth Johnson was the passenger of a...
Ald. Anthony Napolitano: The Citywide Booting Brigade is Still a Terrible Idea
John Howell is joined by Alderman Anthony Napolitano from Chicago’s 41st Ward. The City Council has once again delayed the vote on the City-wide booting mandate. He and John discuss why the Alderman believes this mandate to be a bad idea and which Alderpersons have seen donations from booting companies.
Turkey, Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Friday
There are several places to get free Thanksgiving turkeys again Friday.
