Cook County property tax bills posted online after months-long delay

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County property tax bills were posted online Tuesday, after months of delay.Homeowners should also get a copy of their tax bills in the mail around Dec. 1, and those bills will be due by Dec. 30. The tax bills will reflect changes to property assessments made last year.When you get the bill, you can pay it online, for free.Cook County property tax bills are coming out months late. Payment is normally due by Aug. 1. It's been a frustrating delay for county leaders and government agencies that rely on property tax revenue, such as libraries, public schools, park districts,...
Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative

Cook County Board of Commissioners Passes Commissioner Donna Miller’s Justice40 Infrastructure Initiative (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, the Cook County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution championed by Commissioner Donna Miller of the 6th District aimed at affirming Cook County’s commitment to furthering the principles of the federal Justice40 Initiative and seeking all available resources to do so. The resolution unanimously passed out of committee prior to passage by the full Board. Justice40 is a whole-of-government effort to ensure that federal agencies work with states and localities to deliver at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from federal investments in climate and clean energy to disadvantaged communities. The resolution directs Cook County to advance health equity and climate justice in alignment with Justice40 by applying for federal grants made available by recently passed federal legislation.
D65 board plans maximum property tax increase in December levy

Editor’s note: For more information on District 202’s proposed property tax levy, check out the RoundTable’s full coverage here. On Monday, Nov. 14, the District 65 School Board approved a tentative property tax levy that it plans to make in December. Property owners would be required to pay the taxes in calendar year 2023.
More than 45K properties in County’s delinquent sale

To prevent properties from being offered for auction at the Cook County Tax Sale that runs Nov. 15-18, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is urging 45,088 property owners to pay their delinquent bills. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (due in 2021) will be offered at the sale. The total...
Chicago Approves $13.5M Subsidy for Black-Owned Company to Revamp 6 Grocery Stores

A Black-owned company was granted a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and revamp six grocery stores in Chicago. The approval was granted by the City Council’s Finance Committee to give Yellow Banana the green light, according to The Chicago Times. The project will focus on run-down Save A Lot grocery stores that will operate under the Yellow Banana umbrella. But The Chicago Times reported that the company has been informed that Save A Lot requires some serious rebranding efforts.
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
Tax bill sticker shock hits Chicago

The Cook County Treasurer's office yesterday posted the long-awaited property tax bills for city homeowners. Why it matters: After a three-month delay and ugly politics, many local homeowners will pay more taxes — and, in some cases, way more. By the numbers: We analyzed bills in selected neighborhoods, including:
