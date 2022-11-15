Read full article on original website
KXII.com
New driver rehabilitation program at TMC
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -TMC has added a new program for patients who may have had a major illness, disability, injury, or a stroke and want to get back on the road and gain their independence. TMC’s Occupational Therapist, Caitlin Craddock said every patient’s need is different and the timeline of...
KXII.com
Power stays on at Sherman apartments, back on at Denison complex
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman apartment residents fearing the worst are grateful the lights are on, and Denison renters in the dark and cold for three nights had power again Thursday night because someone made a payment on the property owners’ outstanding electric bill. On Wednesday night city officials...
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
KXII.com
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
KXII.com
Stolen truck used for Denison burglary, reunited with family
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An update on a stolen classic truck used in a Denison fast food restaurant break in last week. Police said this white 1986 Ford-250 was used to break into the Chicken Express in Denison. The burglar made off with the safe. Tonight the truck, which has been...
KXII.com
Denison boy wins trip to school in fire truck
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Hyde Park Elementary student Sam Connor got a ride to school he won’t forget Thursday morning. The third grader won a home safety plan drawing contest, and Denison Fire Rescue rewarded the boy with a ride to school in a fire engine. ”It felt crazy,”...
KTEN.com
Marshall County crossbow victim investigated for hunting violations
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man who shot himself in the leg with a crossbow is now under investigation for hunting violations. Marshall County deputies were dispatched to Whiskey Creek Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call for help from the wounded hunter. Game warden Trey...
KXII.com
Hunter in Marshall County shoots self in leg with crossbow
MARSAHLL CO., Okla. (KXII) -A hunter in Marshall County was found trespassing after he called 911. The hunter called 911 after shooting himself in the leg with a crossbow in Madill off of Smiley Road and Whiskey Creek. Once arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the man was trespassing,...
KTEN.com
Denton man faces crimes against children charges in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Denton, Texas, man is behind bars in Grayson County accused of crimes against children. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Alexander Lewis faces multiple charges, including indecency with a child, sexual contact, and sexual assault of a child. Lewis, 29, was arrested on...
KXII.com
Denison locals providing free Thanksgiving meals
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Thanksgiving preparations are underway in Denison. T&T Youth is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers encourage everyone in Texoma to come out and enjoy a hot meal with all the Thanksgiving fixings. Organizer Thomas Rucker III said,”It just makes us feel good to give back...
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes after multiple violations
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Her's an update about the recent shutdown of the Willis One Stop in Marshall County. According to Andrew Koester, an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, the Kingston convenience store had committed 66 violations related to buying alcohol from a business other than a wholesaler.
KXII.com
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments. “I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.
KXII.com
Pottsboro fifth graders surprise cafeteria workers with Thanksgiving gift
Pottsboro, Texas (KXII) - As Thanksgiving rounds the corner, a group of fifth graders at Pottsboro ISD want to serve the people who serve them: their cafeteria workers. “We have been noticing that our lunch ladies haven’t been appreciated,” said Amelia Blanton, who helped organize the surprise. “So we chose to get gift baskets for them, and we all worked together to make a big poster and mini poster so they can have a good thanksgiving break.”
KXII.com
Man arrested after 2 children left alone in Gainesville hotel
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A man is facing child endangerment charges after he and his wife allegedly left their two toddlers alone at a hotel while they went gambling. The Gainesville Police Department said 36-year-old Arman Makanov, of Selma, was arrested after a 1-year-old and 2-year-old were found alone in the lobby of the Comfort Inn and Suites on 1715 N Interstate 35 at around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday.
KXII.com
Tishomingo’s Cheyenne Wood is OSU bound
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Tishomingo softball standout Cheyenne Wood will play at Oklahoma State. Wood has been a huge part of some great Tishomingo teams, including a pair of state championships. Now, she will head to Stillwater after signing with a good Oklahoma State softball program.
ketr.org
Greenville man dies in house fire Sunday night
In Greenville, one person has died and another was hurt during a Sunday night house fire. The Greenville Fire-Rescue Department says shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, units were dispatched to a possible residential structure fire at 215 Cedar Crest Street. Officials say firefighters found heavy smoke and a small fire inside the house, along with a 74-year-old man with severe burn injuries. The man died as a result of his injuries. A woman in the house was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation injuries. No further information was immediately available and the incident is under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s office.
KXII.com
Pilot Point Police warning public of phone scam
PILOT POINT, Texas (KXII) - Pilot Point Police is warning residents of a phone scam from a fake sergeant seeking money for warrants. Police said they have received reports that Sgt Leon Kartir has been contacting citizens, telling them they have warrants, and requesting payments via Cash App. Law enforcement...
KXII.com
Gainesville looks to build on playoff opener
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Leopards are ahead of schedule. New head coach Neil Searcy already has a playoff win under his belt after Gainesville got the win in the opening round last week. This week, they take on state powerhouse Gilmer. That one will be played in Mesquite...
KTEN.com
Concern over invasive species in Ardmore's City Lake
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Utilities Department is working with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to address a recently-found population of invasive zebra mussels in City Lake. Shawn Geurin, the director of public utilities, said it's not uncommon for zebra mussels to appear up in lakes, but...
