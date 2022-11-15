Read full article on original website
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
WATCH: San Angelo City Council Urged to Start Homeless Shelter Task Force
SAN ANGELO – During the public comment section of the Tuesday City Council Meeting, executive director of the Concho Valley Community Action Agency Mike Burnett asked the council to start a task force to try to open a local homeless shelter. Back in 2019 the Salvation Army shut down...
Biz Plan Competition Winners Announced
The three winners of the latest San Angelo Business Plan Competition. were announced today at the Development Corporation meeting. The grand prize of 40 thousand dollars was awarded to Plateau. Brewing Company, a brewery and taproom downtown. The earnings. will allow the brewery to build a new shaded patio. Second-place...
How Secret Tunnels, Intrigue and Illicit History Define San Angelo
Under the streets of San Angelo lie secrets. These secrets are as winding and mysterious as the many tunnels that have been discovered. Some of these tunnels have garnered international discussion. Sure, there are those who say San Angelo is a quiet city. Its history is quite different. Some of...
Chamber of Commerce Reminds to Shop Local This Holiday Season
San Angelo Chamber of Commerce officials are urging shoppers to. shop local this holiday season. Many of our local stores have achieved. statewide recognition for their quality products and service. Every. year, “Shop Across Texas” formally recognizes the best retail stores in. the state, and in San Angelo,...
ASU News: Fall Student Research Symposium
Angelo State University will present its first fall Undergraduate. and Graduate Research Symposium since 2011 on Friday. in the Houston Harte University Center. The symposium will run. from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the University Center’s C.J. Davidson. Conference Center and is free and open to the public. The...
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
San Angelo Judge Steps Away from ‘Hate Crime’ Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX — Newly sworn-in County Court at Law #2 Judge Andrew Graves has stepped away from the pending trial of Evan Berry Berryhill who was charged with a hate crime by County prosecutor Leland Lacy. The trial was supposed to begin November 14. The charges come after...
Arrest During Last Call at Koronazz Leads to Death of Tom Green Co. DA Investigator
SAN ANGELO, TX – New information released on Wednesday morning revealed more information on the death of the former investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office. As previously reported, on Nov. 13, Steven Carnes, 53, of San Angelo, suddenly died while attempting to make an arrest. For the original article see: Criminal Investigator for the Tom Green County D.A.'s Office Passes Away Suddenly At the time of the original story it was only known that Carnes died after attempting to make an arrest. New information revealed that the death occurred moments before the bar he was working at…
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
Local Investigator Dies after a Medical Emergency During an Arrest
San Angelo Poice say early Sunday morning a local Law. Enforcement Officer died after suffering a medical condition. while arresting a suspect at a local club. SAPD officers. were sent to Koronazzz on South Jackson to assist another. agency with an arrest. Criminal Investigator 53-year-old Steven Carnes was working off-duty...
NWS warns of wintry mix in Special Weather Statement
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service San Angelo has issued a special weather statement for Tom Green County predicting possible snow. The light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the […]
Light Wintry Mix Possible Early Saturday – No Major Impact Expected
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
Tom Green County jail logs: November 16, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Christoval man arrested for allegedly photographing woman in bathroom
A Christoval man is facing up to two years in state prison and sex offender status after a grand jury indicted him for allegedly photographing a woman in a bathroom.
