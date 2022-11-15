Read full article on original website
Tech CEOs all made the same dumb mistake, thinking the pandemic boom would last forever. Now employees are paying the price with massive layoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders saw surging engagement as people were stuck inside when COVID-19 hit. They should have known it wouldn't last.
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
Laid-off tech workers could get $100,000 to start their own companies from this VC firm
In just two weeks, tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs in Silicon Valley after Twitter, Meta, Stripe and other tech companies laid off double-digit percentages of their workforce. More job cuts in the tech sector could follow in the weeks to come: Google and Amazon have recently...
The employers Gen Z is rejecting show where companies need to step up
The majority of Gen Z workers say they avoid applying for jobs with employers that even have a perceived negative impact on the environment. Matthew Kim, a senior at the University of California, Berkeley studying economics, is already in the midst of his hunt for a post-graduation job. But instead of focusing on a big name or a lucrative starting salary among the finance and consulting firms he’s evaluating, Kim is prioritizing how the company measures up.
These companies ran an experiment: Pay workers their full salary to work fewer days
Could a shorter work week be the answer to the UK's productivity problem?
$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families
It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of income you bring in. The program sets restrictions on both net and gross monthly income, broken down into household size. To meet...
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
Facebook moves to 'desk sharing' for in-office employees as layoffs and cost-cutting continues
Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is reducing its office space and employees working remote most of the time will no longer have personal desk space.
Charges: Minneapolis woman pocketed thousands in PPP loan scheme
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman faces seven counts of wire fraud in connection to fraud schemes, including one involving a PPP loan.The U.S. Department of Justice says Khemwattie Singh, 52, was CEO of a Minnesota-based healthcare solutions company called Global Medical Services (GMS). Singh and other members of the company entered into factoring contracts with a Florida-based investment company to buy GMS's accounts receivable for more than $2 million.Singh is accused of not paying that company more than $5 million in subsequent receivables, funneling the money to overseas accounts and shell companies.The Florida company eventually sued GMS, which then was shuttered and dropped all of its employees from its payroll. The DOJ says Singh then "submitted a false and misleading application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds" in the company's name in 2020 for $383,408 – claiming the company had 40 employees and an average monthly payroll of more than $150,000.In total, Singh received almost $300,000 in PPP funds, $116,600 of which was transferred to her own bank account to pay for "a home loan and credit card payments."Singh made her initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court.
Awareness Isn't Cutting It for Cannabis Anymore
Today’s cannabis retail landscape—defined by striking consumer brands and increasingly mainstream marketing strategies—is nearly unrecognizable compared to the industry’s earliest innings. However, as more adult-use states reach a point of market saturation, cannabis brands must learn to holistically reach their target audiences to maintain and grow market share.
Amazon’s Next Delivery: 10,000 Pink Slips
Amazon’s holiday prep apparently includes laying off some 10,000 workers, according to multiple media reports on Monday, in the latest round of layoffs to hit the tech and retail sectors. The e-tail giant, of course, traverses both industries, and its reported staff reduction — the largest for the company — could come as soon as this week, inside sources told The New York Times. Other outlets independently corroborated the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season Four2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's Top Searched Beauty,...
In a Hybrid Work World, Companies Begin Hiring Chief Remote Officers
The workforce looks a lot different today than it did three years ago. As more and more companies settle into a hybrid or remote office structure, managers and the C-suite are having to adjust how they interact with their employees. Human Resources departments are more critical than ever, but because...
Startup founders go to war with UK government over its moves to appoint bank into key ecosystem role
As we covered previously, Tech Nation — a “QUANGO“’ which has for many years been charged with the task of being the U.K.’s government-backed “startup champion” — had been bidding for a continuing £12 million contract, starting from March 2023. But this was put out to tender by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and, sources allege, the contract was poised to be granted to banking giant Barclays Bank for the sole operation of the role. The move was branded “insane” and “mad” by some key U.K. industry players TechCrunch spoke to.
Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing
The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
Tech Layoffs Loom, but These Industries Are Still Hiring
Large-scale layoffs at tech companies in recent weeks may have you thinking the job seekers' paradise of last year is officially over. But job openings from across the labor market paint a more complicated picture. Hiring in industries like healthcare and education is holding up well this year, while some...
Big Tech bleeds tens of thousands of jobs after pandemic heyday
Major technology companies that saw an explosion of growth during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic are bleeding thousands of jobs as high interest rates and a slowing economy turn against the industry. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe and a slew of other Big Tech firms have announced layoffs over...
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
