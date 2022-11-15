TP-Link has announced that it’s putting several Wi-Fi 7 products on the market, claiming that it is the “world’s first” vendor to do so. The company revealed (opens in new tab)the new product line during a product launch in November 2022. The revamp includes the flagship Archer line of routers, and the Archer GE800, which the company has specced for gaming networks, but admits may be useful for network attached storage (NAS) configurations due to the low latency made possible by the Wi-Fi 7 specification.

2 DAYS AGO