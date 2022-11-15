Read full article on original website
Microsoft Office lets hackers execute arbitrary code, update now
Cybersecurity researchers from Cisco Talos recently discovered a high-severity vulnerability in Microsoft Office that would allow potential threat actors to remotely execute malicious code on the target endpoint. Announcing the news in a short blog post published earlier this week, the office software developer said its researcher Marcin 'Icewall’ Noga...
Weekend ransomware attacks might end up being more expensive
Ransomware attacks that take place over the weekend, or during holidays, are usually more damaging to businesses than weekday ones, according to cybersecurity researchers Cybereason. Surveying more than 1,200 cybersecurity professionals for the “Organizations at risk 2022: Ransomware attackers don’t take holidays” report, the company found that most respondents claimed...
Iranian hackers breached US govt agency, deploy crypto miner
An unnamed Iranian state-sponsored hacking group managed to compromise the endpoints belonging to an American Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) organization, and used its access to deploy a cryptocurrency miner. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) published (opens in new tab) the findings earlier this week. As per its report,...
Google Chrome extensions could pose high security risk, researchers fear
Extensions for Google Chrome, those small add-ons that make the popular browser more functional, are actually quite a big security risk, new research has found. Earlier this week, data protection firm Incogni published a new report, based on an analysis of 1,237 Google Chrome extensions available for download at the Chrome Web Store.
DuckDuckGo's new data protection for Android could stop the trackers cold
DuckDuckGo is expanding its App Tracking Protection tool by making it available to all Android users as part of a new update. The feature originally launched in late 2021 as a limited beta on DuckDuckGo’s mobile browser and its core function remains the same. When activated, App Tracking Protection...
AirPods Pro make surprisingly great cheap hearing aids, study says
It’s a feature many owners probably aren’t aware their AirPods are capable of, but a new medical study has found that Apple’s wireless earphones can work well as affordable hearing aid alternatives. The findings from the new report, published in the iScience journal, center around the “Live...
Why I think the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the Black Friday earbuds you should go for
Full disclosure: I don't own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, nor do I favour Android devices over iOS ones, but this earbuds deal is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've spotted, and worth of a place on anyone's wish list. The buds on offer in this particular Black...
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
Bitwarden vs LastPass
Password management apps (opens in new tab) are very useful in helping active internet users keep track of their passwords across multiple websites and applications and avoid being locked out of their accounts. There are many password managers (opens in new tab) available, and two popular examples are Bitwarden and...
1Password will soon future-proof your passkeys
1Password is planning to support passkeys, the latest and greatest biometric sign-in standard, from “early 2023”, in a move that seeks to wrest the current perceived dominance of the technology away from Apple. That’s according to Steve Won, Chief Product Officer for the password manager company. In an...
How an ex-Google Head of Ads developed an ad-free search engine
Sridhar Ramaswamy had been working at Google for 15 years before deciding it was time to go. He started as a software engineer. He climbed the ranks until reaching the board of executives. His final role was working as the head of Google's advertising division - quite possibly its most lucrative department.
Microsoft SQL Server 2022 is going all-in on Azure
Microsoft has made SQL Server 2022 (opens in new tab), the latest version of its flagship database software product, available for general release. The tech giant claimed this is the most “Azure-enabled release of SQL Server” since the software was first unveiled in 1989, and this would also be the software's first significant update in three years.
Windows 11 gets a fix for a nasty CPU bug that slowed down your PC
Windows 11 insiders have witnessed the release of a new test build which fixes some nasty bugs, including a couple pertaining to File Explorer, and it adds some minor new features to boot. Windows 11 (22H2) build 22621.898 has hit the release preview channel, and there’s an important bug fix...
Google's Pixel Fold might finally make us appreciate Samsung
Folks looking for Black Friday phone deals ask us what makes the best Samsung phones worth buying, it’s easy to show you. Look at the design innovation on the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4. Check out the infinite features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s easy to appreciate Samsung phones, but Samsung also takes its share of criticism, especially when it comes to the way it’s software looks and functions.
Doogee S96 GT
The S96 GT is a rugged design for those that want a better platform and a lighter phone but are willing to trade battery life to get that. A more practical design than the S89 Pro, although it still has some of the same weaknesses. Two-minute review. If we can...
TP-Link says it has Wi-Fi 7 routers ready
TP-Link has announced that it’s putting several Wi-Fi 7 products on the market, claiming that it is the “world’s first” vendor to do so. The company revealed (opens in new tab)the new product line during a product launch in November 2022. The revamp includes the flagship Archer line of routers, and the Archer GE800, which the company has specced for gaming networks, but admits may be useful for network attached storage (NAS) configurations due to the low latency made possible by the Wi-Fi 7 specification.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have the best chipset of any 2023 Android phone
We’ve been hearing for a while that Samsung will reportedly use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset globally in the Galaxy S23 line, which was already good news for reasons we’ll get into below. But now it looks like the company might go one better, and equip these phones with an exclusive, even more powerful variant of the chipset.
Mozilla is a step closer to launching the future of browser extensions
Mozilla Firefox is to add support for Manifest v3-based web browser extensions to its online store. Originally proposed (opens in new tab) by Google in 2018, Manifest v3 (MV3) is a software architecture revision trailed by the tech giant as one of the “most significant shifts in the extensions platform since it launched a decade ago”.
Samsung Galaxy tablets hit all-time low prices at Amazon UK for Black Friday
Samsung has been making tablets as long as anybody, and its latest and greatest Galaxy Tab devices are getting a price cut at Amazon in the UK for Black Friday deals. You can find Samsung tablets from the ultra-premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra down to the cheapest Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and all are some of the best Black Friday tablet deals we've seen.
