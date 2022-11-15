ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
TechRadar

Jeff Bezos has advice for you over Black Friday - and it's not what you think

Amazon founder Jess Bezos had some interesting advice to share with prospective Black Friday deals shoppers this week. In an interview with CNN (via the Telegraph), Bezos was asked whether people should “batten down the hatches” in increasingly difficult economic circumstances, to which he replied:. “My advice to...
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
TechRadar

Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick

The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
PC Magazine

Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals

Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
TechRadar

AirPods Pro make surprisingly great cheap hearing aids, study says

It’s a feature many owners probably aren’t aware their AirPods are capable of, but a new medical study has found that Apple’s wireless earphones can work well as affordable hearing aid alternatives. The findings from the new report, published in the iScience journal, center around the “Live...
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
Phone Arena

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now

Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer. We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available...
TechRadar

Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy

All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
TechRadar

13 best Black Friday travel deals: luggage, gear, and accessories starting at $9

These Black Friday travel deals offer up to 50% in savings on luggage, gear, and accessories. Start looking for Black Friday travel gadget deals now. Early Black Friday deals have been rolling out the first week of November, and while it’s air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers that are already getting record-low prices, we’re also seeing many money-saving discounts on travel gear you need for when you leave home.

