Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Wake up to Russian Supremacy in the Arctic
(Reuters) - The world's largest satellite ground station, on the Svalbard archipelago off Norway, is used by Western space agencies to gather vital signals from polar-orbiting satellites. This January, one of two fibre-optic cables on the Arctic seabed connecting Svalbard to the mainland was severed. Norway was forced to rely on a back-up link.
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground
If it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, hasn’t had much going for it. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the respective leaders of China and Russia, were not in attendance, even as the environmental...
US News and World Report
Biden Said Ukraine Air Defence Missile Responsible for Poland Blast - NATO Source
BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in eastern Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday. The blast, which killed two people, raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring...
Sanctioned tycoon says Russia wants to engage on climate
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — A Russian billionaire under sanctions by the United States and Europe over his alleged ties to the Kremlin said Wednesday that he was not surprised by protests against his country at this year's U.N. climate talks, but insisted that Russia wants to remain engaged on the issue of global warming because it deeply affects the nation.
CNET
President Biden Heckled by Protestors Demanding Climate Reparations at COP27
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. President Biden arrived at the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Friday with a message for the world about the US's role as a climate leader, and about its 2022 climate achievements -- namely, the successful passing of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Enough with faking it on climate change, U.N. tells greenwashers
It's time to stop with the misleading claims about progress on net-zero ambitions, a U.N. official said.
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says Polish Missile Incident Shows West Moving Closer to World War
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that an alleged missile strike on Polish territory showed that the West was moving closer to another World War. "The incident with the Ukrainian-alleged 'missile strike' on a Polish farm proves just one thing: waging a hybrid war against Russia,...
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Vox
Joe Biden just signed an international climate treaty. And Mitch McConnell voted for it.
President Joe Biden signed a bona fide international climate treaty on Wednesday, one that was ratified in the Senate with bipartisan support in a 69-27 vote. Twenty-one Republicans supported ratification in September, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Wait, what?. It’s stunning that any measure, let alone a global environmental agreement,...
US News and World Report
Russia Summons Polish Envoy After Missile Incident
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has summoned the Polish ambassador to Moscow to the foreign ministry, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Earlier the Kremlin accused Poland of reacting in "absolutely hysterical" fashion to Tuesday's incident when two people were killed by a missile in eastern Poland. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday it was probably a stray rocket fired by Ukraine's air defences and not, as some reports initially suggested, by Russia.
Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27
Democrat makes surprise appearance at climate summit as midterms forecasts predict Republicans will take the House
US News and World Report
U.S. President Biden Slips up on Name of ASEAN Summit Host Cambodia
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. "Now that we're back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we've already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us," Biden said while meeting his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.
US News and World Report
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Military Procurement Network Aiding Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday targeted Russian military's supply chains, imposing sanctions on 14 individuals and 28 entities that it said were part of a transnational network that procures technology to support Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury also designated family members of Russian oligarch...
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
CNBC
Biden, slamming Putin's weaponization of fossil fuels, outlines new climate funding pledges
President Joe Biden used a COP27 keynote speech to take aim at President Vladimir Putin Friday, saying that Russia's war in Ukraine must not thwart global efforts to combat climate change. Speaking at the UN's flagship climate summit in Egypt, Biden said the economic disruption caused by Moscow's invasion underlined...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Missile Strike in Poland Caused by Ukrainian Air Defence
(Reuters) -Russia said an explosion in Poland on Tuesday had been caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile and that Russian strikes in Ukraine had been no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border. Moscow said it had nothing to do with the blast, which killed two...
US News and World Report
Polish Incident Attempt to Provoke Direct Military Clash Between NATO and Russia - Russian Mission to UN
(Reuters) - The incident in Poland, a blast in a village near the border with Ukraine that killed two people, is an attempt to provoke a direct clash between Russia and NATO, the head of the permanent mission of Russia to the United Nations said on Wednesday. "There is an...
Fixing climate trumps economic woes, threat of war: YouGov survey
Government action to curb global warming should be a top concern despite inflation, an energy crisis and nuclear sabre-rattling by Russia, according to a YouGov survey in wealthy nations published exclusively by AFP. Carried out before the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the survey found that more than half of respondents in France, Britain, Italy, Spain, Germany and the United States said halting global warming should be a "key priority" regardless of the state of the economy. More than 60 percent of respondents in France, Spain and Italy said tackling global warming should not give way to other problems, but barely 40 percent held this view in Germany, Britain and the United States.
US News and World Report
Biden Disputes Ukraine Leader Comments That Missiles That Landed in Poland Weren't Ukrainian
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukranian origin. "That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by...
Comments / 0