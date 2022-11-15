Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for Veterans
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
NECN
Authorities at the Scene of ‘Suspicious Incident' in Eastern Maine
Authorities responded to what is being described only as a "suspicious incident" in eastern Maine on Thursday night. State police said the Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in Cherryfield around 9:17 p.m. Thursday. Cherryfield is a town of about 1,000 residents about 45 miles east of Bar Harbor.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro Police Log Week of Nov. 16
GOULDSBORO — A 30-year-old Gouldsboro man last Saturday afternoon was issued a no-trespass order banning him from an RV park on West Bay Road. Officer Landan Scott intercepted a dark-color vehicle as it was exiting the property from a private road. Scott was following up on repeated complaints of a trespasser at the RV park over several days.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
Ellsworth American
Cherryfield homicide under investigation
CHERRYFIELD — The death this week of a 36-year-old Whitneyville man has been ruled a homicide, the Maine Department of Public Safety reported Friday. The body of Matthew Adams was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where an autopsy was performed Friday morning.
foxbangor.com
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth American
Cold case haunted investigators for years
HANCOCK — Maine State Police detectives on Nov. 9, thanks to help from a private genetic laboratory in Woodlands, Texas, charged a Gouldsboro man in a 26-year-old cold case involving sexual assaults and break-ins dating to the mid- to late-’90s in Hancock, Sullivan and Franklin. Detective Dana Austin,...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
WMTW
Maine mother sentenced for death of her 3-year-old daughter
BANGOR, Maine — An Old Town woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter last year will spend 19 years in prison. Hillary Goding, 29, was sentenced on Friday. A judge imposed a sentence of 26 years but suspended 7 years. Goding will also...
Penobscot Deputies Arrest Three in Greenbush with Dangerous Drugs
Three people are facing drug charges after they were allegedly caught in Greenbush with fentanyl and other drugs. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports Deputies went to the Greenbush home in search of a wanted suspect at approximately 8:00 Friday night. When they arrived, they encountered 30-year-old David Paterson, 26-year-old Latasha Shaffer, and 26-year-old Nicholas Paterson, all of Greenbush, who were at the residence. Deputies ran a check on the occupants and found that David Paterson had several active warrants out for his arrest and active bail conditions. Shaffer also had a warrant out for her arrest and active bail conditions, and Nicholas Paterson had active bail conditions. All three were placed in custody while police searched the home.
Ellsworth American
Maine arts scene captured in video
ELLSWORTH — “Beyond the Brick”, a multimedia project that grew out of and accompanied Heart of Ellsworth’s completed downtown mural project, went live online in early November. The locally produced film highlights a wealth of Maine visual and performing artists from Sullivan painter Philip Frey and...
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
Large Amount of Fentanyl, Meth & Prescription Pills Seized in Greenbush, Maine
Three people were arrested and a large amount of drugs were seized Friday in Greenbush as Deputies looked for a wanted man. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office went to the Greenbush residence around 8 p.m. on November 11 to find a wanted subject. When Staff Sergeant William Sheehan, Corporal Cam Barrieau, and Deputy Dick Polk arrived, they “witnessed one subject run towards the back of the residence.”
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
WGME
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
Ellsworth American
Nicole P. Grindle
Nicole P. Grindle, “Nickle,” passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022, at the Aroostook House of Comfort in Presque Isle, after a second courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Houlton on June 15, 1952, the third child of James and Ethel Henry.
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
