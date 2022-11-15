ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

MAKING ENDS MEET: Last minute Thanksgiving savings tips

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. If you haven’t started planning yet, don’t panic! We’ve got some quick tips that can guarantee your turkey day will be tasty and delicious.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

I tried Crumbl Cookies, so you don't have to. Are they worth the wait?

I tried Crumbl Cookies, so you didn't to have to wait in line. Here's what you need to know about this new Shreveport craze. On Nov. 5, a Shreveport family welcomed Crumbl to the area with their grand opening. After a year of securing a location and creating a storefront the signature pink boxes made an appearance on a busy Friday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Salvation Army needs your help this Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,700 children this Christmas, and WE NEED YOUR (and the public’s) HELP to make it a reality! Angel ages are from birth to 12 years from poverty/disadvantaged households in Northwest Louisiana. They have been selected through counselors at schools and homeless organizations. We are asking for members of the community to adopt or help us help these sweet babies this Christmas!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive collects non-perishables for those in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA hosted a Holiday Food Drive to help those in need at various locations across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, Nov. 16. From Shreveport, Bossier, Natchitoches and Minden, communities came together to collect goods for the holiday season. Katie Slatten, Brand Development Manager, Natchitoches, Coca Cola. “Whenever...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA's Holiday Food Drive to feed the hungry

Shreveport Green says while plastic bags are convenient to use, they cause a number of problems for people, marine animals and the environment. Webster Parish man honored after rescuing woman from fiery car. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. On Monday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Jason Parker awarded Andrew Lincoln with a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Car dealerships seeing increase in inventory after 2-year shortage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. This comes after a shortage in vehicles that lasted over two years. “Pre-pandemic, we would have somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 to 450 new cars in stock. When it got at it’s worst, as far as inventory goes, we would start the month with 25 new cars in stock. Currently, we’re one of the luckier dealers around because we’re starting the month with at least 100 new cars in stock,” said Zach Caulk, with Hebert’s Town & Country.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Local farm offers home-grown turkeys for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local farmers are teaming up to bring home-grown turkeys to the table this Thanksgiving. Robert Cruz of Opt-In Farm spoke with KTAL/KMSS about the new local source for the festive bird offered through Mahaffey Farms in Haughton. Opt-In Farm is a five-acre farmstead in Keithville....
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
KEITHVILLE, LA
macaronikid.com

🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅

Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

How seeing graphic content online impacts mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Videos of a woman being attacked in Mexico have gone viral on social media after confirmation of her death. Shanquella Robinson was found dead in her hotel room while vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas in October. Circulating videos show what appears to be someone attacking Robinson. Despite alleged reports that her death was a result of alcohol poisoning, Robinson’s death certificate from Mexico shows she died due to a severe spinal cord injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business

Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
