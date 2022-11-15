SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. This comes after a shortage in vehicles that lasted over two years. “Pre-pandemic, we would have somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 to 450 new cars in stock. When it got at it’s worst, as far as inventory goes, we would start the month with 25 new cars in stock. Currently, we’re one of the luckier dealers around because we’re starting the month with at least 100 new cars in stock,” said Zach Caulk, with Hebert’s Town & Country.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO