KSLA
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission offering warm place to sleep for those in need
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every time the weather turns cold, our attention turns to people who don’t have access to heat. The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission says they treat these temperatures as a “red alert” situation and offer a warm place for people to spend the night. ”Anytime...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Baby bear Andy comes dressed up to meet KSLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An adorable little teddy bear puppy has come to visit KSLA from Parish Paws. On Nov. 18, adorable pup Andy was a little grouchy being dressed up as a teddy bear for his visit to KSLA, even then he is still well-behaved. Andy was born in...
KSLA
MAKING ENDS MEET: Last minute Thanksgiving savings tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. If you haven’t started planning yet, don’t panic! We’ve got some quick tips that can guarantee your turkey day will be tasty and delicious.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
I tried Crumbl Cookies, so you don't have to. Are they worth the wait?
I tried Crumbl Cookies, so you didn't to have to wait in line. Here's what you need to know about this new Shreveport craze. On Nov. 5, a Shreveport family welcomed Crumbl to the area with their grand opening. After a year of securing a location and creating a storefront the signature pink boxes made an appearance on a busy Friday.
KTBS
The Salvation Army needs your help this Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,700 children this Christmas, and WE NEED YOUR (and the public’s) HELP to make it a reality! Angel ages are from birth to 12 years from poverty/disadvantaged households in Northwest Louisiana. They have been selected through counselors at schools and homeless organizations. We are asking for members of the community to adopt or help us help these sweet babies this Christmas!
KSLA
KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive collects non-perishables for those in need
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA hosted a Holiday Food Drive to help those in need at various locations across the ArkLaTex on Wednesday, Nov. 16. From Shreveport, Bossier, Natchitoches and Minden, communities came together to collect goods for the holiday season. Katie Slatten, Brand Development Manager, Natchitoches, Coca Cola. “Whenever...
KSLA
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer...
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
KSLA
KSLA's Holiday Food Drive to feed the hungry
Shreveport Green says while plastic bags are convenient to use, they cause a number of problems for people, marine animals and the environment. Webster Parish man honored after rescuing woman from fiery car. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. On Monday, Nov. 14, Sheriff Jason Parker awarded Andrew Lincoln with a...
Do Any Shreveport Leaders Really Care About the City?
I'm really getting tired of talking about this problem in Shreveport. I have been harping about this for many years and it is still a major issue in our community. But I am really ticked off about it today. During my drive to the radio station in west Shreveport every...
KSLA
Car dealerships seeing increase in inventory after 2-year shortage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. This comes after a shortage in vehicles that lasted over two years. “Pre-pandemic, we would have somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 to 450 new cars in stock. When it got at it’s worst, as far as inventory goes, we would start the month with 25 new cars in stock. Currently, we’re one of the luckier dealers around because we’re starting the month with at least 100 new cars in stock,” said Zach Caulk, with Hebert’s Town & Country.
ktalnews.com
Local farm offers home-grown turkeys for Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local farmers are teaming up to bring home-grown turkeys to the table this Thanksgiving. Robert Cruz of Opt-In Farm spoke with KTAL/KMSS about the new local source for the festive bird offered through Mahaffey Farms in Haughton. Opt-In Farm is a five-acre farmstead in Keithville....
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
ktalnews.com
David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
macaronikid.com
🎅 Marshall's Wonderland of Lights 2022 🎅
Make your holiday magical with a family trip or even a Girl's Night Out escape to the annual celebration of Marshall's Wonderland of Lights. You can explore the area around the courthouse on foot OR enjoy a horse-drawn carriage ride through Historic Downtown Marshall, then grab dinner and shop for treasures in local shops or vendors market if you choose to go on those event dates.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
KSLA
How seeing graphic content online impacts mental health
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Videos of a woman being attacked in Mexico have gone viral on social media after confirmation of her death. Shanquella Robinson was found dead in her hotel room while vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas in October. Circulating videos show what appears to be someone attacking Robinson. Despite alleged reports that her death was a result of alcohol poisoning, Robinson’s death certificate from Mexico shows she died due to a severe spinal cord injury.
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
KSLA
Moms on a Mission seeking help providing Christmas gifts for 9 children of slain woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nine children in the ArkLaTex will be without their mother again this Christmas, after she was fatally shot on Easter in 2021. Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed after an argument in a parking lot on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. This year, the nonprofit group Moms...
