ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly

Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Punk in the Park 2022: Day One

Punk in the Park came back for year two at Oak Canyon Park, a grassy, tucked away venue in the hills of Orange County. Day one was as wild a ride as any sold out punk festival, with free beer tasting all morning, and surging pits late into the night. It felt great coming out to see all the punk bands I grew up listening to while sipping on a massive array of beer samples all morning.
L.A. Weekly

Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA

Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA: Singer and rapper (and flutist) Lizzo released her fourth album Special this year, and it’s a record that has only seen her star continue to rise. This continues to be a golden period for female hip-hop artists, and Lizzo is a leading light.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24

Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM

Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales resume

LOS ANGELES - They're back! But you better hurry. Disneyland Resort on Wednesday announced it is resuming sales of select passes in the Magic Key program. "With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration," Disneyland officials said in a statement to FOX 11.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

'Napoleon Dynamite' cast holding Q&A in Downey

DOWNEY — Comedy fan favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to Downey for a full screening followed by cast Q&A on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 pm at the Downey Theatre. Film stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will lead the post-show “party.”. “Napoleon Dynamite”...
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA.com

Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story

For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
COVINA, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Tito Ortiz says ‘I do’ and adieu to California home, selling it for $4 million

Former Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller bid farewell to their Huntington Beach home with one last celebration, their wedding. Images posted to Miller’s Instagram page show the couple tied the knot on November 11, less than a week before the Huntington Harbour home sold for $4 million, an 11% markdown from the last asking price.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder.  At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy