California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Hogan's Heroes" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
Eater
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
2urbangirls.com
Radio personality Josefa Salinas dies unexpectedly
Long-time radio personality Josefa Salinas died unexpectedly this week according to her colleague at Old School 104.7 FM. Radio DJ Jimmy Reyes announced her passing on his social media account Nov. 16. “Today has been an emotional day, found out that our hermana Josefa Salinas passed away. There’s so much...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Punk in the Park 2022: Day One
Punk in the Park came back for year two at Oak Canyon Park, a grassy, tucked away venue in the hills of Orange County. Day one was as wild a ride as any sold out punk festival, with free beer tasting all morning, and surging pits late into the night. It felt great coming out to see all the punk bands I grew up listening to while sipping on a massive array of beer samples all morning.
L.A. Weekly
Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA
Lizzo is Ready to Be Loved in LA: Singer and rapper (and flutist) Lizzo released her fourth album Special this year, and it’s a record that has only seen her star continue to rise. This continues to be a golden period for female hip-hop artists, and Lizzo is a leading light.
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
Solita Tacos & Margaritas Opens in Anaheim
Solita Tacos & Margaritas currently operates three locations in Southern California
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24
Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
theregistrysocal.com
15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza
For this pie shop that started in O.C., Thanksgiving means all hands on deck. The post Stats: Polly’s Pie Bonanza appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
foxla.com
Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales resume
LOS ANGELES - They're back! But you better hurry. Disneyland Resort on Wednesday announced it is resuming sales of select passes in the Magic Key program. "With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration," Disneyland officials said in a statement to FOX 11.
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
thedowneypatriot.com
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast holding Q&A in Downey
DOWNEY — Comedy fan favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to Downey for a full screening followed by cast Q&A on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 pm at the Downey Theatre. Film stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will lead the post-show “party.”. “Napoleon Dynamite”...
KTLA.com
Family and love surround KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson’s Covina story
For KTLA 5’s Shelby Nelson, Covina doesn’t just represent her childhood, it means family. Born in Fontana, Shelby moved to the San Gabriel Valley town when she was 9, alongside her younger brother, older sister and mother. Growing up, she was surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins as well as her grandparents. Her grandparents and aunt still live in Covina.
Silicon Valley
Photos: Tito Ortiz says ‘I do’ and adieu to California home, selling it for $4 million
Former Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz and longtime girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller bid farewell to their Huntington Beach home with one last celebration, their wedding. Images posted to Miller’s Instagram page show the couple tied the knot on November 11, less than a week before the Huntington Harbour home sold for $4 million, an 11% markdown from the last asking price.
eldonnews.org
Celebrating Victoria Barrios: community members gather to remember
In an empty lot two blocks away from Downtown Santa Ana’s La Cuatro, dozens of people gathered for a fundraiser to commemorate one of the 1,500 victims of violent crime in Santa Ana in 2019. Victoria Barrios was only 18 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police...
Rapper, Owner Of Santa Clarita Restaurant ‘Blueface’ Arrested For Attempted Murder In Las Vegas
The Los Angeles based rapper “Blueface,” and owner of “Blue’s Fish and Soul” in Santa Clarita was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on charges of attempted murder. At 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the rapper on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on Oct. 8 on the 6300 ...
Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are cautioning consumers ahead of the holiday season to beware of fake merchandise being sold online. The post Customs seizes $1B in counterfeit goods from LA, Long Beach ports appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
