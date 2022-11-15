Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
fayettevilleflyer.com
Local band Always Tired bursting into local venues
Northwest Arkansas punk band Always Tired reminds me of a few different eras of Arkansas music: early/mid 90’s Little Rock mixed with early 00’s Fayetteville. They combine the feeling of second wave Midwestern emo with the freedom of pre-social media experimentation, before blueprints were readily available. They sound like a multi-genre, all-ages show. (Someone open an all-ages venue and start booking multi-genre shows again – I’ll donate to your GoFundMe and help get the word out)
fayettevilleflyer.com
Dawes, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Jerry Cantrell, Wood Brothers, and more added to JJ’s Live lineup
It’s a good time to be a live music lover in Fayetteville. The Walmart AMP has already begun announcing dates for 2023, George’s has a ton in the works, and the Momentary announced their first show for next year earlier this week (The Roots!). On top of all that, new(ish) venue JJ’s Live have also been busy rolling out shows left and right in recent weeks.
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Weekend Flyer: Lights of the Ozarks, NCAA Soccer Tourney, Cody Canada, Mike Ryan, and more
Put on a hat, a scarf and see if you can find two of the same color gloves, everyone. It’s gonna be a cold one this weekend. Lights of the Ozarks are kicking off on Friday night with the annual parade and lighting ceremony on the Fayetteville square. Word on the street is old Santa Claus himself will be there, and by word on the street, we mean it was included on the website. Here’s a bit more information about the event.
These three 101-year-olds call this small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
KHBS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trevon Brazile's insane dunk named No. 1 on SportsCenter Top 10 plays
Trevon Brazile put on a show with a ferocious dunk at the end of Arkansas’ win over South Dakota State on Wednesday night. The dunk received the No. 1 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for Wednesday. It was a high-flying dunk that saw Brazile rise over South Dakota State forward Broden Lien in dominant fashion. That dunk capped off a 15-point win for the Razorbacks at home.
Body cam footage shows arrest of Arkansas football players
Fayetteville police body cam footage released to KNWA/FOX24 shows the arrest of Razorback football players Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher on Nov. 6.
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hogs and Rebels tangle in pivotal game for Razorbacks
Every Razorback football game is big. The bulk of the state dotes on each victory and crumbles just a little bit after each loss. The mood, the atmosphere, the stride of the state and particularly Fayetteville is emboldened when the Hogs are winning. It’s a fact. You can almost feel it when the Razorback are riding high.
talkbusiness.net
Walton Family Foundation grant extends NWA Kiva Hub for three years
A grant from the Walton Family Foundation (WFF) in Bentonville will extend funding through 2025 for the Northwest Arkansas hub of microloan nonprofit Kiva. In a news release Tuesday (Nov. 15), Kiva Northwest Arkansas partner Startup Junkie Foundation of Fayetteville announced a three-year grant worth $470,000. WFF will continue to provide dollar-for-dollar matching loan funds for every new, Kiva-approved small business borrower in Washington and Benton counties.
University of Arkansas selects new chancellor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has decided that its interim chancellor will take over the position permanently. During a UA Board of Trustees meeting in Monticello on November 16, the announcement was made that Dr. Charles Robinson will officially take over the position. Robinson was named the interim chancellor in August 2021. […]
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
KHBS
Snow showers possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking the potential for a few snow showers in Northwest Arkansas tonight. A cold front is moving through, bringing much colder temperatures for all of us tomorrow.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dunk of the Year? Arkansas' Trevon Brazile puts South Dakota State defender on a poster
Arkansas’ Trevon Brazile just threw down the dunk of the year (so far) against South Dakota State. The talented Missouri transfer went through 2 defenders as another tried to get back to his man, unleashing a furious dunk over freshman South Dakota State defender Broden Lien. He’s got a...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
Charles Robinson has become the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role during its meeting Wednesday following a months-long debate. Robinson has served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took over for...
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
Logan County sheriffs arrest four after ‘criminal spree’
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
