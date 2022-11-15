Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
WGN-TV celebrates 20th annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive
Returning to in-person donations Friday, December 9th from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. at WGN-TV studios!. CHICAGO, November 17, 2022 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive will be celebrating its 20th year on Friday, December 9 from 5am – 10am. This year, the toy drive is LIVE and in-person. Viewers are invited to drive up and drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago (near Addison & Western). The toy drive will feature Santa along with WGN Morning News’ Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Morgan Kolkmeyer, and fun-filled holiday activities, including performances by the Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago. Reporter Marcus Leshock will be at the Jewel-Osco store at 2940 N. Ashland Avenue in Lakeview. Toy donations will be accepted December 8-11th at participating Jewel-Osco locations. This year’s toy drive will benefit Christmas in the Wards and Off the Street Club.
Creative Specialty Cocktails from Afterbar Chicago
Afterbar Chicago is a cocktail bar that recently opened its doors in the West Loop area. Its menu features classic and creative cocktails. Joining us now with a look at a few of their specialty options is Beverage Director Patrick McGoldrick. 310 S. Canal Street. Instagram @afterbarchicago. Jump Start My...
Lunchbreak: Seafood Boudin
Chloe Gould – DixiePura Kitchen https://www.dixiepura.com/. Darnell Reed – Chef/Owner, Luella’s Southern Kitchen https://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com/. Holiday Celebration with Chef Chloe G. of DixiePura Kitchen and Chef Darnell Reed. 12/14/22. At Luella’s Southern Kitchen is located at 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL. Recipe:. Seafood Boudin. Crispy Riced...
Comedian Ron Funches talks upcoming projects, shows
That was a clip from one of Ron Funches latest ventures, Loot. He’s a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer with an impressive resume. From Bob’s Burgers and Trolls to Black-ish and New Girl. He joins us now with more on his comedic journey and upcoming shows. Tonight at...
Dean’s Home Video: ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
CHICAGO – After 40 years, there is finally a sequel to one of the most popular movies of the holiday season. “A Christmas Story Christmas” features the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie as he makes a return home to see old friends and give his kids a special holiday.
WGN-TV Becomes “Chicago’s Merry Own” with Holiday Favorites and Live New Year’s Eve Special
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 (THANKSGIVING DAY) 9-11a Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s (2019) Digitally-remastered segments of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus,” featuring original cast members Bob Bell, Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg and Ned Locke. Dean Richards hosts. (Broadcast also livestreamed on the WGN9+ app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN News mobile app.)
Canaryville bikers’ coat drive aims to keep homeless veterans warm for the holidays
Whether a homeless vet decides to leave the streets or not, the mission is still the same.
Wednesday’s snowfall, and 2 day lake effect totals
Wednesday’s late afternoon and early evening snow showers favored areas to the west, SW and south of Chicago. In Indiana, westerly wind flow across Lake Michigan produced lake-effect snow for portions of northwest Indiana and areas to the east of the lake in Michigan with heavy 2-day totals accumulated Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.
Illinois launches letter-writing campaign to veterans
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) on Thursday launched the 2022 “Operation Rising Spirit,” campaign to encourage people to write letters of appreciation to veterans residing at the state veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno and Quincy. Director Terry Prince...
Community market puts fresh spin on food bank
CHICAGO —We could all use an extra helping of kindness. Along 75th Street and Langley Avenue in Chicago, that’s what is served up every Thursday afternoon. “Sharing your strength instead of your weakness, that’s what kindness is,” Christopher Watts said. Watts is the founder of the...
‘Really pisses me off:’ Taylor Swift responds after ‘Eras Tour’ Ticketmaster fiasco
Taylor Swift has issued a statement following the widespread criticism of Ticketmaster over the handling of ticket sales for the singer’s upcoming “Eras Tour.” In a statement shared on her Instagram Friday, Swift broke her silence, expressing the situation “pissed” her off and said it was “excruciating” to watch happen. Read her full statement below: […]
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
CTA Holiday Train & Bus ready roll for the holiday season
CHICAGO – It’s not the Polar Express, but it’s the next best thing! The CTA announced times and dates for it’s annual Holiday Train and Bus!. The 2022 Allstate CTA Holiday Train is set to roll onto the rails starting Friday Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, and runs through late December.
The List: Things done on WGN Morning News that could get you fired on Good Morning America
CHICAGO – Over the past 27 years, viewers who have tuned into the WGN Morning News have seen it all, from the funny to the wacky and even a little insane. There have been segments aired or things said that you just wouldn’t see on other stations, local or national. In fact, if some of those moments had been put on television elsewhere, it might have resulted in a few pink slips being handed out.
CPD: South Side man with autism reported missing
CHICAGO — Police issued a missing person alert for a 40-year-old South Side man last seen Thursday. Phelano Steward is missing from the vicinity of 79th and Cottage Grove. Police said he has non-verbal autism and was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. wearing a black skull cap, grey sweater and white hooded sweatshirt.
Cubs a leading candidate to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, report says
The Chicago Cubs are in the running to host the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Wrigley Field, according to a report this week.
Temps will warm up as we head into Thanksgiving
–We managed 21% of our possible sun Thursday, reports veteran NWS observer and Chicago climate guru Frank Wachowski—but we also had a few squally snow showers. –The chill was heightened today by the arrival of gusty WSW winds which reached 35 mph at O’Hare and 39 mph at Midway.
Midday Fix: Take your Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie to the next level
November 3rd – December 4th Open Thursday – Sunday from 10am – 6pm (Closed Thanksgiving Day) 460 Route 59, Naperville, IL 60540 in the Heritage Square Shopping Center.
Random Hawlight: Tyler Vasey rushes to history at Prairie Ridge High School
On this edition of "Random Hawlight" on WGN News Now, Larry Hawley has more on the Prairie Ridge High School quarterback Tyler Vasey's record-breaking quarterfinal game and 2022 season as a whole for the Wolves in this edition of the segment on WGN News Now.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0