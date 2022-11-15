Returning to in-person donations Friday, December 9th from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. at WGN-TV studios!. CHICAGO, November 17, 2022 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Toy Drive will be celebrating its 20th year on Friday, December 9 from 5am – 10am. This year, the toy drive is LIVE and in-person. Viewers are invited to drive up and drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the WGN-TV Studios, located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago (near Addison & Western). The toy drive will feature Santa along with WGN Morning News’ Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Morgan Kolkmeyer, and fun-filled holiday activities, including performances by the Selah St. Sabina Youth Choir of Chicago. Reporter Marcus Leshock will be at the Jewel-Osco store at 2940 N. Ashland Avenue in Lakeview. Toy donations will be accepted December 8-11th at participating Jewel-Osco locations. This year’s toy drive will benefit Christmas in the Wards and Off the Street Club.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO