Read full article on original website
Related
Pre-Holiday Weekend Getaways
Whether you’re looking to disconnect before the holiday madness, have fun while shopping, or experience holiday hotspots before the crowds roll in there are some pre-holiday escapes you can visit. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us now with more. Facebook Tornatore Travels. Instagram @theoutsideinsider. Twitter @JMTornatore.
Best flannel lined jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In addition to adding style, jeans are popular due to their durability and the protection they offer. While regular jeans may not be as warm during the chillier fall and winter months, flannel lined jeans provide an extra layer of defense against frigid temperatures.
12 best coat racks
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Coat racks can seem frivolous on the surface. After all, you probably have a closet and good hangers. But it isn't just about having a place to hang your coat. It's about having a readily accessible place to stash all your "going out" things, including hats, umbrellas, keys and, yes, coats. However, there are several types of coat racks to choose from and you also need to balance their size and designs with your space.
Best kids’ portable lap desk
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids would rather stretch out on the floor than use a table and chair. That’s not much of a problem for watching television, but not a good idea for doing homework, drawing, working with arts and crafts or playing with a tablet or laptop. A portable lap desk lets your kids take those activities to the floor, couch or bed.
8 best black sweatshirts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There's nothing more frustrating than staring into your closet and trying to decide what to wear. Factors like weather that changes throughout the day can make the decision even trickier. Black sweatshirts are a wardrobe staple because they solve many...
A Lazy Girls Guide to Holiday Hosting
If you want to be the host with the most these simple hacks and essentials will have you hosting the holidays like a pro. Lifestyle expert and ‘Go To Girlfriend’ Sadie Murray is here to share some easy ways to impress your guests. Instagram @gotogirlfriend.
Best fuzzy bean bag chair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bean bag chairs were extremely popular in the ’70s. While they may have lost favor in the ’80s and ’90s, they have made a strong comeback in the last decade. These days, bean bag chairs can be a fashionable addition to any space, as evidenced by the attractive Greyleigh Teen Large Classic Bean Bag, which comes in several soft colors and has a plush faux fur cover. Bean bag chairs are available with covers made from many types of material, but few can match the coziness of fuzzy models.
Best desk hammock
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most people perform better when they are comfortable, which means that long days in the same chair at the office can negatively impact your productivity. A desk hammock can help alleviate discomfort by allowing you to prop your feet up while at work.
10 gorgeous serving platters you can have shipped in time to spruce up your Thanksgiving meal
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is almost here, and with it comes the labor of love that is cooking the Thanksgiving meal. After you’ve spent hours putting together all the sides and main dishes, it isn’t unreasonable to want to see some admiration in the eyes of the people you’re feeding. An easy way to up the odds of seeing those twinkles in their eyes is to use a serving platter. Even if you do nothing else presentation-wise than place your food on a serving platter, you’re still making a bigger impression than if you use a regular old plate.
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow. The storm’s severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from warmer lakes and dumping snow in narrow bands. Residents in some parts of Buffalo spent Friday buffeted by blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches fell and there were patches of blue sky. The heaviest snowfall was south of the city. The National Weather Service reported single-day totals of 3 feet (1 meter) in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing 66 inches (168 centimeters) in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, 48 inches (122 centimeters) in Elma and more than 3 feet in Hamburg, where rescue crews were called to help a resident whose home buckled under the weight.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0