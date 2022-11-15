Read full article on original website
A Lazy Girls Guide to Holiday Hosting
If you want to be the host with the most these simple hacks and essentials will have you hosting the holidays like a pro. Lifestyle expert and ‘Go To Girlfriend’ Sadie Murray is here to share some easy ways to impress your guests. Instagram @gotogirlfriend.
Thanksgiving Gathering Essentials
It’s time for food, family and love but you’ll want to make sure you have everything you need to celebrate right. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle joins us now with a few products that will add a little more love to your Thanksgiving Day gathering. Facebook @NekiaNichelle. Instagram @NekiaNichelle.
Pre-Holiday Weekend Getaways
Whether you’re looking to disconnect before the holiday madness, have fun while shopping, or experience holiday hotspots before the crowds roll in there are some pre-holiday escapes you can visit. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us now with more. Facebook Tornatore Travels. Instagram @theoutsideinsider. Twitter @JMTornatore.
Brian Laundrie’s family ‘appalled’ by ‘tasteless’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ clue
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of Brian Laundrie is “appalled” after their son was mentioned in a “Celebrity Jeopardy!” clue on Sunday night. In Sunday’s episode, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton, and Joel Kim Booster were given a clue in a category where all responses contained the letter “A,” according to the New York Post.
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Try one of these 10 Instant Pot accessories for an easier Thanksgiving day meal
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As Thanksgiving rolls around, you might panic if it’s your turn to host and cook. There are many dishes you need to make and many of them, especially the turkey, take time and careful attention. How you can save time and energy by tossing some elements together in an Instant Pot and not returning until they’re ready.
10 gorgeous serving platters you can have shipped in time to spruce up your Thanksgiving meal
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thanksgiving is almost here, and with it comes the labor of love that is cooking the Thanksgiving meal. After you’ve spent hours putting together all the sides and main dishes, it isn’t unreasonable to want to see some admiration in the eyes of the people you’re feeding. An easy way to up the odds of seeing those twinkles in their eyes is to use a serving platter. Even if you do nothing else presentation-wise than place your food on a serving platter, you’re still making a bigger impression than if you use a regular old plate.
12 best coat racks
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Coat racks can seem frivolous on the surface. After all, you probably have a closet and good hangers. But it isn't just about having a place to hang your coat. It's about having a readily accessible place to stash all your "going out" things, including hats, umbrellas, keys and, yes, coats. However, there are several types of coat racks to choose from and you also need to balance their size and designs with your space.
Best silver Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Looking to spruce up your Christmas tree setup this year? The aluminum silver Christmas tree started out as a fad of the late 1950s and early ’60s, but it’s seen a resurgence in recent years. Silver looks clean,...
8 best black sweatshirts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There's nothing more frustrating than staring into your closet and trying to decide what to wear. Factors like weather that changes throughout the day can make the decision even trickier. Black sweatshirts are a wardrobe staple because they solve many...
Best Elf on the Shelf letter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “The Elf on the Shelf” is a bestselling children’s book and a holiday tradition for many families. Letters from the children’s elf make this holiday tradition engaging and fun for the whole family. There are several ways for an elf to send letters to their children. Letters such as Official Elf Reports are a top choice for their versatility and ability to be used year after year. However, there are a wide variety of options you should consider when shopping for an Elf on the Shelf letter.
Best fuzzy bean bag chair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bean bag chairs were extremely popular in the ’70s. While they may have lost favor in the ’80s and ’90s, they have made a strong comeback in the last decade. These days, bean bag chairs can be a fashionable addition to any space, as evidenced by the attractive Greyleigh Teen Large Classic Bean Bag, which comes in several soft colors and has a plush faux fur cover. Bean bag chairs are available with covers made from many types of material, but few can match the coziness of fuzzy models.
Best kids’ portable lap desk
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Kids would rather stretch out on the floor than use a table and chair. That’s not much of a problem for watching television, but not a good idea for doing homework, drawing, working with arts and crafts or playing with a tablet or laptop. A portable lap desk lets your kids take those activities to the floor, couch or bed.
Singer-songwriter Tara Beier talks new EP
Singer songwriter Tara Beier found a new love of her craft by reimagining some of the world’s greats in her latest EP. She joins us now with all the details and more on her musical journey. Instagram @tarabeier. YouTube: Tara Beier.
Best desk hammock
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most people perform better when they are comfortable, which means that long days in the same chair at the office can negatively impact your productivity. A desk hammock can help alleviate discomfort by allowing you to prop your feet up while at work.
Best Disney Hot Wheels toy
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For kids and collectors, one of the most popular toy brands currently available is Hot Wheels. Hot Wheels has created licensed toys from several media franchises including Disney. The company now has a massive line of cars and play sets with classic Disney characters from movies and TV shows worth checking out. However, choosing the right toy from the Disney Hot Wheels line is a tough choice. Knowing what items are best for collectors, kids or gifts will help make that decision easier.
22 Screenshots Of People Being Hilariously, Confidently Wrong
If you're going to correct someone on the internet, you'd better make VERY sure you're not wrong first.
Freshen up your holiday wardrobe this season with these 10 cozy sweater dresses
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What we wear is important. It’s the first thing others see. It’s how people get a quick preview to learn who you are before meeting you. In a diplomatic setting, it can reveal your status. In day-to-day life, something as simple as a sweater dress can put people around you at ease and make you more approachable. This season, sweater dresses are plentiful, so it’s good to know which one is best for your style and body type.
Chef Jamy’s Famous Mac & Cheese Recipe
While we all love to try something new, sometimes it can be nice to just stick to the things we’re familiar with especially when it comes to Thanksgiving. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share his famous mac & cheese recipe is Chef Jamy Franklin. Facebook @ctrlkitchen. Instagram...
Comedian Ron Funches talks upcoming projects, shows
That was a clip from one of Ron Funches latest ventures, Loot. He’s a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer with an impressive resume. From Bob’s Burgers and Trolls to Black-ish and New Girl. He joins us now with more on his comedic journey and upcoming shows. Tonight at...
