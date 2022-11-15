ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
CNET

Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week

In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
The US Sun

Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it

WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
ALPENA, MI
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
