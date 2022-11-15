Make sure you’re practicing these safety tips when using a turkey fryer this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As people are gearing up for the holiday season and pulling out the turkey, it's important to practice kitchen safety, especially when using a turkey fryer.

According to Colorado Springs Fire Department , a turkey fryer is one of the most dangerous cooking equipment in the kitchen.

If you're going to use a turkey fryer this holiday season, here's what you might want to practice:

Always use a turkey fryer outdoors at safe distance from buildings and any flammable material.

Never use a turkey fryer on wooden decks or in garages. Make sure the fryer is on a flat surface, to prevent it from falling over.

Never leave a fryer unattended, many fryers do not have thermostat controls. Oil can continue to heat up until it catches fire.

Keep children and pets away from the fryer.

Do not overfill the fryer.

Use well-insulated oven mitts or potholders when handling the pot or lid.

Wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from potential oil splatter.

Make sure the turkey is fully thawed and be careful with marinades.

Do not mix oil and water together, may cause a fire or even an explosion hazard.

Have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Never use water to put out a grease fire.

