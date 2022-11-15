ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: Bundle up with 40% off at Madewell

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Black Friday's arrived early at Madewell, with up to 40% off jeans, coats and more. Want to get in on the action? Use the code OHJOY at checkout to celebrate sweet savings in style.

It's time to stock up on denim. We're big fans of Madewell's mid-rise skinny jeans , which are over $50 off with the code. Add some flare to your fit with the Perfect Vintage flare jean , or make your wardrobe a little edgy with some faux leather pants .

If your closet's filled with jeans, there's plenty more to shop. Pick up a stylish smocked top or stay warm with a cute and cozy jacket .

This sale won't last long. Be sure you shop before Nov. 24 to get the best deals.

Happy saving,

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

