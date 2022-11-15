ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A second-grade teacher's unique homework policy went viral

No more paying for expensive summer camp, yippee! GIF via "Anchorman." The one thing we don't love about this glorious time of year, though? Yup, you guessed it: homework. And that's a bummer, because a lot of students these days are getting more and more homework — far more than the recommended amount, which is about 10 minutes per grade level.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Even in kindergarten, gaps seen in extracurricular activities

It doesn't take long for gaps to appear between children who participate in extracurricular activities and kids who don't, a new study found. White kindergarten children were 2.6 times more likely than children of other races and ethnicities to participate in athletics—the most common type of extracurricular activity, the research showed. Children of highly educated mothers were about twice as likely to take part in sports as those of less educated moms.
intheknow.com

Teacher comes up with fun call-and-response for her 6th grade class

This teacher asked her 6th grade students to help brainstorm a catchy call-and-response phrase for their class, and viewers were in hysterics over how all of the options were advertisement jingles. As a teacher in charge of a bunch of 6th graders, TikToker Solange (@jesselleee_) needed a good call-and-response that...
popularposting.com

10 Skills Every Child Must Have To Be Kindergarten Ready

It goes without saying that today’s kindergarten in Malaysia is far more difficult than the kindergarten in malaysia you attended as a child. There is less play, there are no naps, and the days are longer and more academically demanding. Is your kid been prepare? how did you find out? I have the same inquiries because my oldest is starting kindergarten this month. So I ask my mother, a kindergarten teacher of 30 years, for her perspective on what she looks for in new students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy