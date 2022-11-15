It goes without saying that today’s kindergarten in Malaysia is far more difficult than the kindergarten in malaysia you attended as a child. There is less play, there are no naps, and the days are longer and more academically demanding. Is your kid been prepare? how did you find out? I have the same inquiries because my oldest is starting kindergarten this month. So I ask my mother, a kindergarten teacher of 30 years, for her perspective on what she looks for in new students.

4 DAYS AGO