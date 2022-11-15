ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

okcfox.com

Police investigate deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash in Northwest Oklahoma City. It happened around 7:45 Tuesday night near the intersection of Northwest 23rd and MacArthur. Investigators say at least one man was killed in the multi-vehicle crash. The entire intersection was shut down as police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental

Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Rolling into the Weekend with Wade's RV

Tailgate like never before with a Wade's RV. Little Wade is back to help us roll into the weekend! For more information head to wadesrv.com or visit them at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari set to go to trial court arraignment in December

PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — A Payne County Judge found the sexual battery case against former-OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari has probable cause, meaning he will go to trial court arraignment. Ferrari is set to appear in court for arraignment on Dec. 6. "The court finds that there is probable cause...
okcfox.com

Flight simulators land in Yukon as students take flight in aviation courses

A new curriculum landed in Yukon. Students at Yukon High School can now add pilot training to their college applications. Most students start their days in math, science or english classes, but in Yukon, high school students start their day taking flight. The 25 students in former Navy pilot Mica...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Connecticut

The OKC Animal Shelter has over 400 pets that need a forever home. They're launching a program where you can foster a pet over the holidays. OKC Animal Welfare brought in the cutest dog looking for a forever home... meet Connecticut. If you want to see what animals are up...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City sees the fastest rent increase in the nation

We've seen the headlines rent is on the rise across the country and it's going up fast. In Oklahoma City, we saw some of the highest price increases. Rent is up across the nation, up almost 9% compared to last year, with a median monthly national rent of more than $2,000, according to rent.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bedlam Fun With Twin Peaks

Get out and have some football fun, good grub, and a good time with our friends at Twin Peaks, Lets check it out!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

