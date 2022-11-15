Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City police looking to identify bus vandalism suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to find a man accused of vandalizing a bus. Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on November 8 in the area of Southeast 16th and Central. If you recognize the man seen on this page, call police at...
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
Oklahoma City police release bodycam footage from disorderly conduct arrest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released body cam video after arresting a man for disorderly conduct last month. On October 30, police were called to Shields and the I-240 Service Road. According to a police report, Isreal Rodriguez was standing in the road preventing people from going...
Norman eyes armored vehicle purchase for police department funded by asset forfeiture
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Norman City Council is set to decide whether or not to purchase an armored BearCat vehicle for its police department using funding from civil asset forfeitures. Certain councilmembers and community residents have expressed some disagreement over the idea, however, and its...
Police investigate deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly crash in Northwest Oklahoma City. It happened around 7:45 Tuesday night near the intersection of Northwest 23rd and MacArthur. Investigators say at least one man was killed in the multi-vehicle crash. The entire intersection was shut down as police...
Oklahoma City police: Pregnant woman wounded in late night shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night. The incident happened on S. Agnew Ave around 10:30 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to OU Medical Center. The woman is 25 weeks pregnant. The victim...
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental
Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
Oklahoma City police release more details on fatal officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Wednesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting. Police said they were notified on Tuesday morning that a man with an out-of-state felony warrant was in a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road. Officers said the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Johnson,...
OKCPD searching for woman who stole hotel employee's purse
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who stole an employee's purse from a hotel near E. Reno Ave. Last Saturday, police say this woman walked inside a hotel near E. Reno Ave. and S. Lincoln Blvd. where she struck up conversation with the front desk employee. At some point while the employee was occupied, the woman went behind the counter and stole her black purse.
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
'It's late almost every day': Bus driver shortage leaves students sitting in cold
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Your child may be signed up for the school bus, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll always get a ride. It's what some parents at Moore Public Schools (MPS) are realizing this school year. A 7th grader tells Fox 25 that on the average morning,...
Oklahoma City releases Thanksgiving weekend holiday schedule for city services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City released its Thanksgiving weekend holiday schedule for city services. No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Saturday, Nov. 26. EMBARK buses on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. oFree fares for both. oCustomer service closed. Day after Thanksgiving: Friday, Nov. 25.
Rolling into the Weekend with Wade's RV
Tailgate like never before with a Wade's RV. Little Wade is back to help us roll into the weekend! For more information head to wadesrv.com or visit them at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari set to go to trial court arraignment in December
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — A Payne County Judge found the sexual battery case against former-OSU wrestler AJ Ferrari has probable cause, meaning he will go to trial court arraignment. Ferrari is set to appear in court for arraignment on Dec. 6. "The court finds that there is probable cause...
U.S. Department of Justice opens civil rights investigation in Oklahoma, OKCPD
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The United States Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department. The investigation aims to find out if Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, leading to...
Flight simulators land in Yukon as students take flight in aviation courses
A new curriculum landed in Yukon. Students at Yukon High School can now add pilot training to their college applications. Most students start their days in math, science or english classes, but in Yukon, high school students start their day taking flight. The 25 students in former Navy pilot Mica...
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Connecticut
The OKC Animal Shelter has over 400 pets that need a forever home. They're launching a program where you can foster a pet over the holidays. OKC Animal Welfare brought in the cutest dog looking for a forever home... meet Connecticut. If you want to see what animals are up...
Oklahoma City sees the fastest rent increase in the nation
We've seen the headlines rent is on the rise across the country and it's going up fast. In Oklahoma City, we saw some of the highest price increases. Rent is up across the nation, up almost 9% compared to last year, with a median monthly national rent of more than $2,000, according to rent.com.
Bedlam Fun With Twin Peaks
Get out and have some football fun, good grub, and a good time with our friends at Twin Peaks, Lets check it out!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com...
