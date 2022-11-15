ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Police searching for pick-up truck driver who hit VCU student in crosswalk

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Police at Virginia Commonwealth University are trying to identify the driver of a pick-up truck who hit a student in a crosswalk on the Monroe Park Campus in October.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the student was trying to cross North Belvidere Street at West Main Street. As they crossed the street, they were struck in the face by the passenger-side mirror of a dark gray, Toyota Tundra.

Police said the truck can be seen in surveillance video briefly slowing down before continuing north on Belvidere Street. It's been classified as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity, or location, or the vehicle’s license plate number, can contact VCU Police through these methods.

  • For non-emergency tips, call VCU Police 24/7: (804) 828-1196.
  • VCU students, faculty, staff and Richmond residents can download the free LiveSafe mobile safety app on a smartphone to submit tips, screenshots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.
  • Tips can also be submitted to Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or on the P3 Tips mobile app; for more information, visit https://www.rva.gov/police/crime-stoppers .
VCU Police
VCU Police are searching for the driver of this vehicle in a hit-and-run incident that happened on October 22, 2022.

John D Williams Jr
3d ago

First of all, I am in no way going to defend the pickup driver:I drive in The Fan,and until recently the area around MCV frequently. I have noticed people that are walking with their eyes glued to their phone who cross the street without looking up.They may have the right away,but,I would not trust a person in a hurry zooming through the intersection with no regard to others.

