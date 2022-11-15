ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Eliada Homes needs community's help to meet Christmas wish lists for kids in care

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit with the mission to help children succeed needs the help of the community. Eliada Homes is asking locals to help make sure the kids in their care have a great Christmas this year, as for most of Eliada's children and youth, the gifts they receive from sponsors are the only gifts they will get during the holiday season.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Festival of Lights gears up for Dec. 2 return to Lake Julian Park

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Lake Julian's Festival of Lights is gearing up for its annual return in December, offering two special walk-thru nights. In addition to being a tradition for many area families, the lights show also serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Buncombe County, as 20% of proceeds go to the organization. The remaining income goes towards investment to enhance the festival for the following year.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Asheville Holiday Parade set to roll through downtown this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade is back again and set to roll, dance and march through downtown Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland!. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Thanks to Teachers: Kaysee Grogan

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At Asheville Middle School, Special Education Teacher Kaysee Grogan gets high praise for providing her students a family atmosphere as she teaches them real-life skills. There are plenty of lessons on money in Ms. Grogan's class. Today, Kaysee Grogan quizzes two students on the value...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Deveron Roberts sentenced to life in 2020 shooting death of teen in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said Deveron Roberts, who was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Antwan Eddings in 2020, has been sentenced to life without parole. Authorities were called to Fayetteville Street in Asheville about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. That's where officers found...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road at around 5 p.m. wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants and white shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Several speak in favor of mental health grant for Asheville police officers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is set to hire a wellness coordinator. In April, the department applied for $175,000 in grant funds from the office of Community Oriented Police Services, The U.S Department of Justice and the Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act. In October, the money came through in full to fund a wellness coordinator position within the department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville City Schools middle school football team wins conference tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Schools middle school football team was recently declared conference tournament champions after a solid season. The combined Asheville Middle School and Montford North Star Academy team were crowned French Broad Middle School Conference tournament champions to close a strong showing in the tournament.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Pet Pals: Elijah

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet happy boy Elijah, a 4-month-old black male kitten who is up for adoption at Cashiers Highlands Humane Society. He came to the shelter with his littermates after his mother showed up at someone's house where she delivered her kittens. "Elijah is very, very sweet,"...
CASHIERS, NC
Commissioners hear changes, updates to Code Purple program

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners got an update on 2022's Code Purple program during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight. An October cold...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

