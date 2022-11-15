ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit with the mission to help children succeed needs the help of the community. Eliada Homes is asking locals to help make sure the kids in their care have a great Christmas this year, as for most of Eliada's children and youth, the gifts they receive from sponsors are the only gifts they will get during the holiday season.

