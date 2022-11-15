Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Eliada Homes needs community's help to meet Christmas wish lists for kids in care
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit with the mission to help children succeed needs the help of the community. Eliada Homes is asking locals to help make sure the kids in their care have a great Christmas this year, as for most of Eliada's children and youth, the gifts they receive from sponsors are the only gifts they will get during the holiday season.
WLOS.com
Downtown Asheville preps for annual holiday parade Saturday; News 13 to broadcast live
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Asheville Holiday Parade starts Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., with the theme of Winter Wonderland. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Grove Arcade from 2-4 p.m. for free pictures. There are great viewing areas for the parade...
WLOS.com
Mother moves to Black Mountain to search for daughter who vanished last year
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Georgia woman has moved to Black Mountain to find her daughter who vanished last year. “Even though she's all grown up, she’s still my daughter,” Jo Collins said, while talking about her missing daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Collins Buckles. “When you look at them, you still see them when they were in pigtails.”
WLOS.com
Toys for Tots anticipates greater need this year, ramps up biggest fundraiser at outlets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Toys for Tots in western North Carolina kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the holiday season Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Asheville Outlets. Toys for Tots began its annual holiday fundraiser in partnership with 99.9 Kiss Country with a tent set up outside Sportsman's Warehouse to accept money and toys.
WLOS.com
Waynesville Recreation Center adds lifeguards, sees increase in attendance
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Recreation Center is seeing an increase in attendance since it added more lifeguards. The COVID-19 pandemic had impacted daily visits and contributed to a shortage of lifeguards, forcing a temporary closure of the kids’ water park. But interim director Luke Kinsland said...
WLOS.com
Festival of Lights gears up for Dec. 2 return to Lake Julian Park
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Lake Julian's Festival of Lights is gearing up for its annual return in December, offering two special walk-thru nights. In addition to being a tradition for many area families, the lights show also serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Buncombe County, as 20% of proceeds go to the organization. The remaining income goes towards investment to enhance the festival for the following year.
WLOS.com
Mission Health employees create food sculptures to help feed families across WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Health is partnering with MANNA FoodBank to collect food donations. The food drive includes a competition between departments to create sculptures out of donated food. The winning department will get $10,000 to donate to a local food bank or pantry. The Mission food drive...
WLOS.com
Sweet, whimsical candy barrel at Mast General will make you feel like a kid all over again
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you ever wanted to take a trip back to memory lane, now is the perfect time to experience “The Candy Barrel” located in the basement of Mast General Store in Waynesville. During a season of nostalgia this holiday, the candy barrel's nostalgic...
WLOS.com
Asheville Holiday Parade set to roll through downtown this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 76th Annual Asheville Holiday Parade is back again and set to roll, dance and march through downtown Asheville on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The 2022 theme is Winter Wonderland!. Local chefs and restaurateurs, Katie Button and Meherwan Irani, will serve as...
WLOS.com
Thanks to Teachers: Kaysee Grogan
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At Asheville Middle School, Special Education Teacher Kaysee Grogan gets high praise for providing her students a family atmosphere as she teaches them real-life skills. There are plenty of lessons on money in Ms. Grogan's class. Today, Kaysee Grogan quizzes two students on the value...
WLOS.com
Deveron Roberts sentenced to life in 2020 shooting death of teen in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said Deveron Roberts, who was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Antwan Eddings in 2020, has been sentenced to life without parole. Authorities were called to Fayetteville Street in Asheville about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. That's where officers found...
WLOS.com
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
WLOS.com
Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road at around 5 p.m. wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants and white shoes.
WLOS.com
Former students shocked by arrest of Polk County teacher accused of indecent liberties
COLUMBUS, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigations are underway in Polk County, where a high school teacher has been arrested. John Brian Taylor is charged with indecent liberties with a student. The high school’s faculty directory lists Taylor as a business teacher. Steffan Walker, who graduated from Polk County High...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The mother of a missing Asheville woman is asking for help to find her daughter. Jo Collins says she moved to Black Mountain to search for her daughter, 48-year-old Bethany Buckles. Buckles was last seen exactly one year ago on November 18, 2021. In February, Buckles' car was found abandoned in Swannanoa. Her mother hopes living here will help generate more leads about Bethany’s whereabouts.
WLOS.com
Applications open for vacancies on Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission
The Asheville Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission, which began its work earlier this year, has a few vacancies that Buncombe County is looking to fill. County officials said Friday, Nov. 18 that there are three vacancies -- one on the board and two alternates. The Community Reparations Commission is charged...
WLOS.com
Several speak in favor of mental health grant for Asheville police officers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is set to hire a wellness coordinator. In April, the department applied for $175,000 in grant funds from the office of Community Oriented Police Services, The U.S Department of Justice and the Law Enforcement and Mental Health Wellness Act. In October, the money came through in full to fund a wellness coordinator position within the department.
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools middle school football team wins conference tournament
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Schools middle school football team was recently declared conference tournament champions after a solid season. The combined Asheville Middle School and Montford North Star Academy team were crowned French Broad Middle School Conference tournament champions to close a strong showing in the tournament.
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Elijah
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet happy boy Elijah, a 4-month-old black male kitten who is up for adoption at Cashiers Highlands Humane Society. He came to the shelter with his littermates after his mother showed up at someone's house where she delivered her kittens. "Elijah is very, very sweet,"...
WLOS.com
Commissioners hear changes, updates to Code Purple program
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners got an update on 2022's Code Purple program during a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm place for homeless/unsheltered people to stay overnight. An October cold...
