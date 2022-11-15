ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Reports Significant Increase in Stress as Inflation Reaches 40-Year High

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

Inflation has been surging to multi-decade highs in the U.S. According to the congressional Joint Economic Committee, prices climbed by 13.3% between January 2021 and July 2022, resulting in a $717 increase in monthly expenses for the average American household. Driven by a number of factors - including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and supply chain constraints tied to the COVID-19 pandemic - the inflation crisis is weighing heavy on American consumers.

In addition to the meaningful impact historic levels of inflation are having on household finances, they are also taking a psychological toll. A recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found that 46.9% of American adults have found inflation to be "very stressful" in the last two months, and another 27.5% have found it to be "moderately stressful." Though these shares vary considerably by state.

In Oregon, a reported 43.9% of adults find inflation "very stressful" and 30.0% find it "moderately stressful" - the 20th smallest and 11th largest shares, respectively, among the 50 states.

Meanwhile, according to a report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, because of the rising cost of living, the average household in Oregon had to spend $604 more in July 2022 than in January 2021 to keep the same standard of living.

All data in this story is from the JEC and the U.S. Census Bureau's latest Household Pulse Survey, which collected data between Oct. 5 and Oct. 17, 2022 on how stressful the 18 and older population find inflation.

RankStateAdults who find inflation "very stressful" (%)Adults who find inflation "moderately stressful" (%)Increase in monthly spending for avg. household; Jan. 2021-July 2022 ($)Median annual household income ($)1Arkansas57.923.757052,5282West Virginia56.423.656951,2483Oklahoma55.325.459355,8264Tennessee54.822.864359,6955Mississippi54.525.057148,7166Kentucky53.527.160855,5737Nevada53.025.483166,2748Louisiana52.428.864152,0879Florida51.123.278463,06210Alabama50.229.461353,91311Texas50.129.774766,96312Hawaii49.624.276884,85713California49.426.379484,90714Georgia49.428.368866,55915Indiana49.426.468662,74316New Mexico49.127.972053,99217Utah48.229.991079,44918New York48.126.568374,31419Arizona47.925.483369,05620Virginia47.525.974180,96321Delaware47.226.576071,09122New Hampshire47.126.368688,46523Kansas46.828.173064,12424Maine46.626.355664,76725Idaho46.628.076366,47426New Jersey46.526.169589,29627Ohio45.828.567762,26228Pennsylvania44.929.758568,95729Nebraska44.831.375466,81730South Carolina44.731.963359,31831Oregon43.930.060471,56232Rhode Island43.425.959274,00833Wyoming43.336.481265,20434Michigan43.128.571063,49835Missouri42.826.173761,84736Colorado42.629.993782,25437Massachusetts42.629.772689,64538North Carolina42.026.565161,97239Illinois41.829.778772,20540Iowa41.734.267465,60041Alaska41.630.079077,84542Connecticut40.931.568983,77143North Dakota39.935.476066,51944Washington39.729.767784,24745Maryland39.128.377490,20346Wisconsin37.430.868967,12547Minnesota37.425.283177,72048South Dakota36.533.075966,14349Montana35.833.379063,24950Vermont34.032.758672,431

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force

(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively given up on work. The number does not include retirees, students or full-time caregivers. "The startling statistic shows a hidden story behind...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Michigan's cost for food stamps has more than doubled since pandemic hit

(The Center Square) – The cost of Michigan's food stamp program has more than doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic. The costs have increased from $1.70 billion in 2018-19 to $3.61 billion in 2021-22 with one month left in the fiscal year. On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced people receiving food assistance benefits would get an additional $95 a month in November. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Illinois AG announces unemployment and COVID loan fraud cases

(The Center Square) – A Cook County man faces charges of using stolen identities to illegally accept unemployment benefits and tax dollars during the pandemic. That’s in addition to a slew of other criminal cases Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office has pursued. This week, Raoul issued a series of news releases, including his office's role in lawsuits against Walmart and Google bringing the state millions of dollars in settlements. Several other news releases have been about actions his office is taking to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Biden administration exaggerates infrastructure law's Nebraska impact

(The Center Square) - On the one-year anniversary of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021, the White House issued a press release touting its impact in Nebraska. “To date, $1.2 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced and is headed to Nebraska with over 110 specific projects identified for funding,” the release reads.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Center Square

Washington expected revenue up $762M for two years; next budget up $681M

(The Center Square) – Despite the economic headwinds of high inflation and a possible recession on the horizon, revenue projections for Washington state’s current 2021-23 biennium increased by $762 million and by $681 million for the 2023-25 biennium. That's an improvement from the September revenue forecast that had the next budget cycle down $495 million. That was the word from Economic Revenue Forecast Council Executive Director Stephen Lerch at Friday afternoon’s virtual meeting of the council. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Texas group sues Biden administration over climate agenda

(The Center Square) – The Texas Public Policy Foundation filed lawsuits against three federal agencies accusing them of failing to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests about their involvement with implementing the Biden administration's climate policies in accordance with the Paris Agreement. On his first day in office, President Joe Biden accepted the terms of the Paris Climate Agreement on behalf of the United States. He later announced his administration would set a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) number, pledging an “economywide target of reducing...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

'Crushing': Seattle real estate purchasing power plummet ranked No. 7 in the nation

(The Center Square) – Seattle has made a top ten list that no city wants to be on, of purchasing power lost for real estate transactions. Coming in at the 7th largest loss of purchasing power nationwide when comparing data between 2021 and 2022, Seattleites are able to spend an average of $165,106 less to purchase a home this year, according to a recent report by Point 2 Homes.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

AGs demand healthcare worker COVID vaccine mandate ends

(The Center Square) – Attorneys general from 22 states are urging the Biden Administration to end its mandate requiring healthcare workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they’re employed by operators receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. The 37-page petition was filed Thursday under the Administrative Procedure Act. It calls on the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to do away with a rule that went into effect more than a year ago. ...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Armed and Beltway-ish: More federal bureaucrats than U.S. Marines authorized to pack heat

When Congress authorized $80 billion this year to beef up Internal Revenue Service enforcement and staffing, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that “Democrats’ new army of 87,000 IRS agents will be coming for you.” A video quickly went viral racking up millions of views, purporting to show a bunch of clumsy bureaucrats receiving firearms training, prompting alarm that the IRS would be engaged in military-style raids of taxpayers. The GOP claims were widely attacked as exaggerations – since the video, though from the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Largest Military Base in Nebraska

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.) ...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Center Square

Tucson ban on landlords considering income could hobble its city budget

(The Center Square) - An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General's office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Company investing $60 million to extract rare earth metals in WV

(The Center Square) – A company is investing $60 million to develop a site in Wyoming County, West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal impoundments through a zero-waste and zero-emissions process. The company, Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies, has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office. OSRT intends to complete the building and equipment by mid-2023. “I am...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
The Center Square

Tennessee collects $1.14B in sales taxes in October, putting state $585.5M over revenue estimate

(The Center Square) — The state of Tennessee has collected $585.8 million more than budgeted in taxes and fees in the first three months of the fiscal year. That’s after the state collected $4.6 billion more than its initial budgeted estimate for last fiscal year. Tennessee’s State Funding Board heard testimony Thursday from economists as it worked toward establishing next fiscal year’s estimates. In October, Tennessee collected $1.5 billion, which...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

California could face $25B budget problem next year

(The Center Square) – After a historic budget surplus this year, California could have a $25 billion budget problem on the horizon for next year, according to a new fiscal outlook from the non-partisan Legislative Analyst’s Office. The multi-billion dollar budget deficit is “mainly attributable to lower revenue estimates,” which are lower than budget act projections for 2021-2022 through 2023-2024 by roughly $41 billion, the LAO wrote in a new report out Wednesday. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia revenue exceeds forecasts again as session is two months away

(The Center Square) – With the Virginia legislative session just two months away, the state’s general revenue collections were above forecasts again in the month of October, according to the office of the secretary of finance. “Wage growth and price inflation have supported tax collections so far this year.” Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings said in a statement. “However, changing economic conditions and Fed policy are heightening our concerns about growth in the second half of the fiscal year. Aggressive actions by the Federal Reserve...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Iowa Workforce Development says state has recovered its pandemic job losses

(The Center Square) – In terms of numbers, Iowa has recovered its job losses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa Workforce Development reported Thursday. Seasonally adjusted unemployment increased from 2.7% in September to 2.9% in October while labor force participation rate held at 67.7%, A year ago, the jobless rate was 4.0%. In October, more than 2,200 Iowans joined the labor force looking for work. Employers added 4,500 jobs. There were 49,700 unemployed Iowans in October, down 16,600 from last year. There were...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy