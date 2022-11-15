Read full article on original website
Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones
Tommy (Tom) Dale Jones peacefully moved on to his heavenly home on November 16, 2022 and decided to “call it a day” after a long battle with illness. Tom was born on February 1, 1966, in Coffeyville, Kansas to Arthur (Art) Jones and Mae Wieland. Tom was the youngest of five children. Philip Jones (Patti) of Bartlesville, OK, Bruce Jones of Vinita, OK, Laurie Jones of Coffeyville and Steven (Steve) Jones of Coffeyville, Kansas.
Match Day Today!
Coffeyville’s The annual Match Day is taking place today. The annual fund raiser organized by the Coffeyville Area Community Foundation IS raising funds today for 25 area non-profit organizations. Along with the help of the Pratt Family Charitable Fund, Bernard and Effie Jo Wade Family Foundation, David and Lynn...
Four Cherokee County Deputies Honored
Four Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are named Kansas Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Chief Deputy Nate Jones, Deputy Logan Grant, Deputy Derrek Mitchell and Sergeant Noble Dobkins received their awards at the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association Fall Conference in Mulvane earlier this week. The four were recognized during a dinner banquet alongside nearly 300 other law enforcement leaders and special guests from across the state. The award is voted on by Kansas sheriffs.
Match Day Numbers Nearing $200k
With just under seven hours left to donate, Match Day numbers already exceed last year's total. There have been 365 gifts totaling $182,258.96 beating last year's total of $124,194.29 on 364 donations. Coffeyville Area Community Foundation's Janie DeVore Gillis says they are excited to see how much support they've gotten this year.
Red Ravens experience success in first year under Kelley
The inaugural season of the Deardin Kelley era at Coffeyville Community College came to an end with a final record of 26-10. Kelley mentioned that although her first full season as a head coach came with plenty of ups and downs, her support staff made life drastically easier as she learned the ropes and experienced the process.
Montgomery County Commissioners To Canvass 2022 General Election Monday
Reverend Nick Grim with Impact Christian Church will give the invocation for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Weekly meeting. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence, it will begin at 9 am this Monday, November 21. Jason Clubine will discuss the...
Montgomery County Offices Close For Holiday
The Montgomery County Clerk Charlotte Scott Schmidt has announced the closing of all county offices for the upcoming holiday. This Thursday, November 24th, and Friday, November 25th the courthouse and all Montgomery County Offices will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. On Monday, November 28th all county offices...
Shooting Victim Uncooperative with Police
Police respond to a shooting at the Sonic in Pittsburg. Last night at around 9:40pm, Pittsburg Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West 23rd Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was uncooperative with officers, was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim remains in stable condition at this time.
City of Independence Rescinds Ban on Recreational Burning
The recent rains and cooler weather have helped the dry conditions in surrounding areas. Independence Fire and EMS Chief Shawn Wallis told the Independence City Commission that they could discontinue the citywide burn ban that has been effect since mid-October. Recreational burning, which is normally permitted by city ordinances, such as fires in firepits, outdoor fireplaces and chimineas, is now unrestricted.
Fredonia City Commissioners Hear from Public on Potential Solar Farm
A near-capacity crowd turned out for a special meeting last night to discuss a potential solar farm in Fredonia. The City Commission is gathering public input on building the two-megawatt farm just east of the Wilson County Sheriff's office. Fredonia Mayor Bob McKenney says the city has been looking for ways to minimize paying for peak energy, which can be expensive.
