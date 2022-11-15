Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence public art grant applications are open
Applications for three community arts programs are now open, the City of Lawrence announced this week. Lawrence artists are encouraged to apply for Community Arts Grants, the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition and the Phoenix Awards, according to a news release. The grants, sponsored by the city and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission, are meant to promote and advance the work of local creatives.
lawrencekstimes.com
Downtown Lawrence Inc. director to step down; search for new leader begins
Sally Zogry, director of Downtown Lawrence Inc., is stepping down from the position she has held for nearly a decade. After about 16 years in nonprofit work, and the last 9 1/2 of those at DLI, Zogry said she’s ready for a change. She’s also hoping for a better work-life balance.
lawrencekstimes.com
Specialist shortage, scheduling issues complicate Lawrence families’ struggle to get kids mental health help
When Stacy Johnson, owner of Lawrence Play Therapy, looks at her appointment calendar at the launch of each week, she is struck by how full it is. Johnson sees children back-to-back for 10 hours a day, from 9 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m. on weekdays, only breaking for lunch.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence High School seniors celebrate newfound scholarship opportunities
Many college-bound high school students aren’t aware of the financial aid opportunities available to them. Scholarship offers often wind up in their spam folders or the trash without ever being seen. But Kansas City-based VU Scholarships is taking steps to change that. VU, pronounced “View,” partners with universities and...
lawrencekstimes.com
Woman accused of starting fires in North Lawrence had been turned away from camp, city staffer says
A woman who allegedly started multiple fires in North Lawrence Wednesday night had been turned away from the city-run camp behind Johnny’s Tavern, according to city staff. After business owners and residents expressed concerns recently about the campsite becoming unruly, the city has stopped accepting new people. The 19-year-old...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission wants to consider a moratorium for rule on downtown liquor sales
‘My biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s meeting is one of relief,’ John Brown’s Underground managing partner says. Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday deferred an amendment to city code that would have allowed John Brown’s Underground to keep operating — but they want to look at ways to expand the opportunity to other businesses, too.
lawrencekstimes.com
Medical and executive director of Treatment and Recovery Center stepping down
Dr. George Thompson, executive director and medical director of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County, is stepping down from the role, according to a news release Friday. The change at the helm comes amid a number of challenges the TRC has faced. The center has missed its anticipated...
lawrencekstimes.com
Court of Appeals removes hurdle in lawsuit by Kansan wrongfully convicted of murder
TOPEKA — The U.S. Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by Kansas law enforcement officers seeking qualified immunity for actions leading to wrongful conviction of a Jefferson County man who spent 16 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Floyd Bledsoe, awarded $1 million by the...
lawrencekstimes.com
West Middle School gun threat investigated, dismissed overnight, district says
A report that a student threatened to bring a gun to West Middle School was investigated overnight Thursday into Friday morning and determined to be a “rumor,” according to the Lawrence school district. Parents of West Middle School students received a jarring email about the incident at 12:21...
lawrencekstimes.com
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence
Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
lawrencekstimes.com
Businesses damaged in ‘several’ fires set in North Lawrence, fire department says
Multiple businesses and dumpsters were damaged after fires were set in North Lawrence Wednesday night, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, including one business whose owners fear they won’t be able to reopen. “Several” fires were set through the 700-1000 blocks of North Second Street, according to an email...
