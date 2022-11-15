ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence public art grant applications are open

Applications for three community arts programs are now open, the City of Lawrence announced this week. Lawrence artists are encouraged to apply for Community Arts Grants, the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition and the Phoenix Awards, according to a news release. The grants, sponsored by the city and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission, are meant to promote and advance the work of local creatives.
Lawrence High School seniors celebrate newfound scholarship opportunities

Many college-bound high school students aren’t aware of the financial aid opportunities available to them. Scholarship offers often wind up in their spam folders or the trash without ever being seen. But Kansas City-based VU Scholarships is taking steps to change that. VU, pronounced “View,” partners with universities and...
Lawrence City Commission wants to consider a moratorium for rule on downtown liquor sales

‘My biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s meeting is one of relief,’ John Brown’s Underground managing partner says. Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday deferred an amendment to city code that would have allowed John Brown’s Underground to keep operating — but they want to look at ways to expand the opportunity to other businesses, too.
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence

Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
